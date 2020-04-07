Vascular Graft Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends by 2023| key players like B. Braun Melsungen AG,C. R. Bard Inc.,Cardinal Health Inc.,Cook Medical Inc

A vascular graft is a medical device that acts as an artificial blood vessel. It is implanted in patients with blocked blood vessels to redirect the flow of blood from one organ to the other to restore the normal flow of blood within the body.

The global vascular graft market is driven by increase in the incidence of vascular disorders, high blood glucose level, hypertension, and other risk factors that cause blockage of blood vessels. The global vascular grafts market was valued at $4,192 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $6,218 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

In addition, sedentary lifestyle, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements supplement the market growth. However, high cost of treatment and increase in complications associated with prosthetic grafts restrain the market growth. Conversely, rise in awareness for vascular grafts and huge market opportunities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities to the market players in the near future.

Some of the key players of Vascular Graft Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG,C. R. Bard Inc.,Cardinal Health Inc.,Cook Medical Inc.,Endologix Inc.,LeMaitre Vascular Inc.,MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (a Getinge Group Company),Medtronic plc.,Terumo Corporation,W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

The global vascular graft market is segmented on the basis of product, raw material, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is classified into endovascular stent graft, peripheral vascular graft, and hemodialysis access graft. The endovascular stent graft segment is bifurcated into abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA). On the basis of raw material, it is categorized into polyester, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyurethane, and biosynthetic.

Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers. The market is analyzed based on region into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Vascular Graft market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Vascular Graft Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

