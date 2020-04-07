Virtual Training and Simulation Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report by 2022 | CAE, L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Cubic, ON24, QinetiQ Group, BAE Systems

Virtual training is a methodology in which a simulated virtual environment is created to test the capabilities of a trainee that can contribute to the learning process. It can be of two types: instructor-led training and non-instructor-supported training. Simulation is the imitation of the processes of a real-world operation or system over time. Furthermore, it is used to create a virtual training environment. Virtual training and simulation tools comprise hardware and software. Hardware components include headsets, combat tools, hand gloves, hearing aids, mannequins, gaming consoles, and others, while software components are programs or set of instructions that are used to perform the activities in the system.

Increase in awareness among end users about the benefits of virtual training and simulation, and increased spending by various end users such as defense, healthcare, and education due to higher budget allocation are the major drives of the market. However, North African countries are unable to adopt this technology due to either lack of necessary infrastructures or limited knowledge about the technology.

Manufacturers in virtual training and simulation market lack in terms of investments in R&D, which limits the innovation potential and market expansion. However, advancements in technology, rise in number of Internet users, and increase in scope of technology in other industries such as energy, transportation, and mining are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for prominent players operating in market.

The world virtual training and simulation market is segmented based on components, end user, and geography. The components segment is further divided into hardware and software. Based on end user, the market is segmented into defense & security, civil aviation, education, entertainment, and others (digital manufacturing and healthcare). The education segment is further bifurcated into e-learning and game-based learning. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players in the virtual training and simulation industry include CAE Inc., L-3 Link Simulation & Training, Cubic Corporation, ON24, Inc., QinetiQ Group plc, BAE Systems plc, Laerdal Medical Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., The DiSTI Corporation, and ANSYS, Inc. Over the years, these market leaders have established themselves with continuous investment on product innovation, which enabled them to improve the quality and performance of the training and simulation solutions. Further, these companies expanded their market presence through strategic alliances and are working toward launching upgraded products in the market to gain maximum market share as well as to deliver better benefits to the stakeholders.

