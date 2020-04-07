Vision Guided Robotics Market Has Taken Tremendous Growth Insights With Top Companies Like Pleora Technologies, DENSO Robotics, Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh, OMRON, Cognex

The global vision guided robotics market was valued at $3,834 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $7,718 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2016 to 2022.

Vision guided robots performs image-based analysis for industrial processes. These robots are equipped with built-in cameras and sensors to provide a feedback indication to the robot controller and move towards the target location. Deployment of vision guided robotics technology enables increased production efficiency, enhanced quality, while reducing manual errors and resource wastage. These robots are utilized across various industrial verticals such as automobile, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and metal processing.

Key players profiled in the report



Pleora Technologies Inc.

DENSO Robotics

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

OMRON Corporation

Cognex Corporation

ISRA VISION AG

Basler AG

BitFlow, Inc.

FANUC America Corporation

Yaskawa America, Inc.

Factors such as increase in need for automation and safety, high labor cost, and dearth of skilled labor drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness among manufacturers is the factor affecting the market growth.

The global vision guided robotics market has been analyzed and segmented based on types of components, industry vertical, and geography. The various components that make up a vision guided robotic system include hardware, software and services. The different hardware components include camera, sensors, controllers, actuators, and others. Vision guided robotics finds applications across a wide range of industries including automobile, electrical & electronics, healthcare & pharmaceutical, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, and others. The microscopic analysis of the vision guided robotics market is conducted by examining various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

