Amazing growth: Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market Expected to Reach US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027 – AYUDA MEDIA SYSTEMS, BELL MEDIA, JCDECAUX

Digital Out of Home market is accounted to US$ 6,084.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15,905.7 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Under end user segment, retail is the leading industry. The adoption of digital out-of-home (OOH) is high in this industry. Advertisement featured on digital display is mainly comes from retailers. For instance, in April 2019, H&M, a clothing retailer has executed a number of advanced deployments, such as an interactive voice mirror in Times Square, New York City. It is installed through a collaboration with digital signage provider Visual Art, digital experiences provider Ombori and Microsoft Corporation. The retail chains are considered to be the ideal environment for DOOH solutions. Geographically scattered with several departments, the CMOs in the industry greatly benefit from the flexibility and precision offered by DOOH advertisement. The FMCG sector is among the major contributors to the Digital OOH in retail industry, and is also expected to make the most from available information such as sales performance, weather, and time of the day. Furthermore, location based OOH is the widely adopted strategy among the retailers, where dynamic localization is not just used by FMCG and food, but the fashion retailers are also showcasing noteworthy interest in location-based DOOH content. Geographically, the market for digital out-of-home (OOH) is dominated by Asia pacific region.

Type Insights

The global digital out of home market by type has been segmented into billboards, transits, street furniture and place – based. The billboards is the most common used form of advertisement. Billboards are rapidly shifting to larger screens with either static or animated images. The digitalization in billboard based advertisement techniques, as per the OOH industry is an advertisement alternative that has driven intimate, dynamic and enduring brand relationship with consumers. Hence, digital billboards are driving the global digital out of home market.

End User Insights

By end-user the digital out of home market has been segmented into automotive, retail, consumer products, BFSI, telecom, and others. Under end user segment, retail is the leading industry in the global digital out of home market. The adoption of digital out of home market is high in this industry. Advertisement featured on digital display is mainly from retailers. For instance, in April 2019, H&M, a clothing retailer has executed a number of advanced installations, like an interactive voice mirror in Times Square, New York City. It is installed through a collaboration with digital signage provider Visual Art, digital experiences provider Ombori and Microsoft Corporation.

