Automatic Checkweigher Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During (2020-2027)

The global automatic checkweigher market accounted to US$ 235.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020– 2027, to account to US$ 342.4 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, the automatic checkweigher market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the automatic checkweigher market in 2018 with a significant market share, whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Due to the high demand for specialty food over fast food, the segment generated US$127 billion in sales in 2017. Moreover, more than US$1 billion has been invested in the food industry. Therefore, the demand for organic produce is expected to rise in the food & beverages industry and would subsequently propel the need for automatic checkweigher to reduce the time required for weighing food items.

APAC is the second-largest market in the automatic checkweigher market. Apart from North America and APAC, Europe remains the third-largest geographic segment in the automatic checkweigher market. In Europe, an increase in the production capacity of automobile and food manufacturing products has raised the requirement for the automatic checkweigher systems as these systems get integrated into the production line and save both time and cost. The above-mentioned factor is expected to support the growth of the automatic checkweigher market in the region.

Lucrative Regional Automatic Checkweigher Market

Market Insights

Rising demand for 100% sampling for quality assurance

Checkweighers are profoundly precise measuring machines that have matured to be an integral part of today’s automated manufacturing processes. Almost every branch profits from the proposition that consolidating maximum possible throughput rates with high precision will maximize profit. The profoundly accurate weight measurement of goods is a determining factor in terms of the quality of production.

Increasing demand for camera from several industries globally is predicted to provide geater opportunity to the market

In recent years, the demand for in-motion checkweighing is increasing. Various industries are opting for these systems for better analyzing product quality. With the increasing demand, the production of the checkweighers is also going to increase, which in turn is going to bring down the cost associated with checkweighers. Custom components are required for the manufacturing of a checkweigher, which is entirely different from a static scale. This is expected to provide huge benefits to the companies providing this systems and thus, positively impacting the automatic checkweigher market.

Type Insights

The global automatic checkweigher market by type is segmented into standalone systems and combination systems. Standalone systems segment dominated the automatic checkweigher market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The standalone systems check the weight of heavy load pallets and cartons at the end of the production line.

Technology Insights

The automatic checkweigher market by technology is further segmented into electro magnetic force restoration and strain gauge. The strain gauge of the automatic checkweigher market dominated the technology segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. A standard strain gauge cell is a common type of weigh cell that is used globally owing to its reasonable price and industrial robustness.

End User Insights

The automatic checkweigher market by end user is further segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, cosmetics and personal care, and others. The food and beverages segment of the automatic checkweigher market dominated the end user and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. the food industry is booming at an exponential rate, which in turn increases the demand for the installation of automatic checkweigher market.

