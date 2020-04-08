Automotive Suspension Control Arm Market Rapid Growth and Forecast by 2027 | BorgWarner, Gestamp, Hutchinson, Hyundai Mobis

Automotive suspension control arms are hinged suspension links between the chassis and the suspension system; also, these control arms support wheel. The demand for the suspension control arm is directly related to the production of new vehicles, as the suspension system is an essential part of vehicles. The automotive sector has been experiencing tremendous growth since the last three years, and it is expected to surge consistently in the coming year, which raises demand for automotive suspension control arms.

Increasing demand for LCV and HCV for logistics and transportation purposes is a growing demand for the automotive suspension control arm. Increasing demands for passenger cars is directly correlated with the rising demand for the automotive suspension control arm. Additionally, increase the sale of electric vehicle is boosting demand for the automotive suspension control arm. The major factor of the suspension control arms is the low cost of control arms, which makes them budget-friendly components. This factor also raises the demand for the automotive suspension control arm.

The “Global Automotive Suspension Control Arm Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive suspension control arm industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive suspension control arm market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive suspension control arm market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive suspension control arm market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive suspension control arm market.

The global automotive suspension control arm market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type. On the basis of type the market is segmented as lower arm, upper arm. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, HCV.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive suspension control arm market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive suspension control arm market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive suspension control arm market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive suspension control arm market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive suspension control arm market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive suspension control arm are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive suspension control arm in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive suspension control arm market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive suspension control arm companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

-BorgWarner

-Gestamp

-Hutchinson

-Hyundai Mobis

-Magna International Inc.

-Magneti Marelli

-Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

-Thyssenkrupp AG

-Yorozu Corporation

-ZF Friedrichshafen AG

