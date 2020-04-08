Automotive Transceivers Market 2020 Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors

The increasing demand for advanced, convenience and comfort features in the vehicle need the transceivers for communication that boosting the demand for the automotive transceivers market. The growing demand for luxury vehicles is also a rising demand for the automotive transceivers market. Furthermore, the increasing rules and regulations about safety, rising popularity of the autonomous vehicle, and increasing trends of connected vehicle, this factor are expected to drive the growth of the automotive transceivers market.

The global automotive transceiversmarket is segmented on the basis of protocol, application, and vehicle type. On the basis of protocol the market is segmented as CAN, LIN, FlexRay, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as safety, body control module, chassis, powertrain, steering wheel, engine, door/seat, others. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive transceivers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive transceivers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive transceivers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive transceivers market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive transceivers market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive transceivers market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive transceivers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive transceivers market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive transceivers companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Broadcom

– Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

– Infineon Technologies Ag

– Maxim Integrated

– Microchip Technology Inc.

– NXP Semiconductors

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– STMicroelectronics

– Texas instruments

– TOSHIBA CORPORATION