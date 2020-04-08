Blueberry Extracts Market Analysis & Outlook 2020-2027: Bio-Botanica Inc, Carrubba Inc, FutureCeuticals, Inc, Life Extension

The blueberry extracts market was valued at US$ 201.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$475.9 million by 2027.

An exclusive Blueberry Extracts Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Blueberry Extracts Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Blueberry Extracts Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Blueberry Extracts Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Blueberry extract are extracted from small blue berries which grows on the perennial flowering bush Cyanococcus. These extracts are considered as a natural health supplement which is prepared from concentrated blueberry juice. Blueberry extract are known for rich nutritional profile and a rich source of antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonol and anthocyanins, and other vital nutrients. The global blueberry extract market, by application, has been segmented into food and beverages, cosmetics and skin care, nutraceuticals and others. The nutraceuticals segment grows at a faster rate in the global blueberry extract market. The growth of the segment is primarily attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers coupled with increasing consumer inclination towards functional foods and dietary supplements. Blueberry extract is known to possess a rich phytochemical profile along with high content of antioxidant, which makes it ideal to be used in preparation of dietary supplements. Such inherent nutritional profile of blueberry extracts has led to an increase in demand from nutraceutical industry. These factors are propelling the growth of the blueberry extract market in nutraceutical segment globally.

Natural ingredients are becoming more prevalent in the formulations for cosmetic and skincare purposes due to growing consumer concerns associated with synthetic ingredients and chemical substances. With the growth of the skincare industry, the use of plant extracts has been extended to skincare and personal care applications Blueberry fruit extract is a natural ingredient which is known for its high nutritional value, a potent antioxidant and skin-conditioning properties. The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of these berries has been a major factor driving the growth of the global blueberry extract market. Blueberry extract is rich with anthocyanin, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Hence, they are being used in the preparation of face masks to prevent premature aging. Thus, the surge in the demand for the blueberry extract in cosmetic and skin care products is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the blueberry extract providers in the near future.

