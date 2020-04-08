Building & Construction Sheets Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States, April 2020: The report on the global Building & Construction Sheets market is a compilation of intelligent, broad research studies that will help players and stakeholders to make informed business decisions in future. It offers specific and reliable recommendations for players to better tackle challenges in the global Building & Construction Sheets market. Furthermore, it comes out as a powerful resource providing up to date and verified information and data on various aspects of the global Building & Construction Sheets market. Readers will be able to gain deeper understanding of the competitive landscape and its future scenarios, crucial dynamics, and leading segments of the global Building & Construction Sheets market. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate PESTLE, SWOT, and other types of analysis on the global Building & Construction Sheets market.

Competition is a major subject in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Building & Construction Sheets market. They will also be able to plan counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage in the global Building & Construction Sheets market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Building & Construction Sheets market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their toughest competitors in the global Building & Construction Sheets market.

The report is just the right tool that players need to strengthen their position in the global Building & Construction Sheets market. It is also the perfect resource that will help players to sustain their lead or achieve a competitive position in the global Building & Construction Sheets market. Key Players Mentioned in the

Key players profiled in the report on the Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Research Report: Paul Bauder GmbH & KG, GAF Materials Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Owens Corning Corp., Etex, North American Roofing Services, Inc., Fletcher Building Limited, Icopal ApS, EURAMAX

Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Segmentation by Product: M-GNPs, C-GNPs

Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Segmentation by Application: Flooring, Walls & Ceiling, Windows, Doors, Roofing, Building Envelop, Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the global Building & Construction Sheets market. All of the segments considered for the study are analyzed in quite some detail on the basis of market share, growth rate, recent developments, technology, and other critical factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help players to identify high-growth segments of the global Building & Construction Sheets market and clearly understand their growth journey.

The authors of the report have analyzed both developing and developed regions considered for the research and analysis of the global Building & Construction Sheets market. The regional analysis section of the report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Building & Construction Sheets markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries. Players can use this study to explore untapped Building & Construction Sheets markets to extend their reach and create sales opportunities.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Building & Construction Sheets market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Building & Construction Sheets market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Building & Construction Sheets market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Building & Construction Sheets market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Building & Construction Sheets market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Building & Construction Sheets market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Building & Construction Sheets market?

Table of Contents

1 Building & Construction Sheets Market Overview

1.1 Building & Construction Sheets Product Overview

1.2 Building & Construction Sheets Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bitumen

1.2.2 Rubber

1.2.3 Metal

1.2.4 Polymer

1.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Building & Construction Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Building & Construction Sheets Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Building & Construction Sheets Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Building & Construction Sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Building & Construction Sheets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building & Construction Sheets Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Building & Construction Sheets Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Building & Construction Sheets as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Building & Construction Sheets Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Building & Construction Sheets Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Building & Construction Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Building & Construction Sheets by Application

4.1 Building & Construction Sheets Segment by Application

4.1.1 Flooring

4.1.2 Walls & Ceiling

4.1.3 Windows

4.1.4 Doors

4.1.5 Roofing

4.1.6 Building Envelop

4.1.7 Electrical

4.1.8 HVAC

4.1.9 Plumbing

4.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Building & Construction Sheets Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Building & Construction Sheets by Application

4.5.2 Europe Building & Construction Sheets by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets by Application

5 North America Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Building & Construction Sheets Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Building & Construction Sheets Business

10.1 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG

10.1.1 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Corporation Information

10.1.2 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.1.5 Paul Bauder GmbH & KG Recent Development

10.2 GAF Materials Corporation

10.2.1 GAF Materials Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 GAF Materials Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GAF Materials Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 GAF Materials Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation

10.3.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Atlas Roofing Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Atlas Roofing Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.3.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation Recent Development

10.4 CertainTeed Corporation

10.4.1 CertainTeed Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 CertainTeed Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 CertainTeed Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 CertainTeed Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.4.5 CertainTeed Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Owens Corning Corp.

10.5.1 Owens Corning Corp. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Owens Corning Corp. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Owens Corning Corp. Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Owens Corning Corp. Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.5.5 Owens Corning Corp. Recent Development

10.6 Etex

10.6.1 Etex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Etex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Etex Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Etex Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.6.5 Etex Recent Development

10.7 North American Roofing Services, Inc.

10.7.1 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.7.5 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Fletcher Building Limited

10.8.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fletcher Building Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fletcher Building Limited Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fletcher Building Limited Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.8.5 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Development

10.9 Icopal ApS

10.9.1 Icopal ApS Corporation Information

10.9.2 Icopal ApS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Icopal ApS Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Icopal ApS Building & Construction Sheets Products Offered

10.9.5 Icopal ApS Recent Development

10.10 EURAMAX

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 EURAMAX Building & Construction Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 EURAMAX Recent Development

11 Building & Construction Sheets Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Building & Construction Sheets Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Building & Construction Sheets Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

