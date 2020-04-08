Chip-less RFID Market Future Growth Prospect Upto 2027| Confidex, Honeywell, Impinj, Inksure Technologies, Kcode, Molex

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

Chip-less RFID is a specially designed RFID with no specific integrated circuit; these tags are low-cost passive circuits, where information is stored in the delay line and printable resonators. Increasing adoption by companies to improve inventory visibility and cost efficiency are the major factors that are supporting the growth of this market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Alien Technology Corporation

2.Confidex Ltd

3.Honeywell

4.Impinj Corporation

5.Inksure Technologies Inc.

6.Kcode LLC

7.Molex, LLC

8.Thin Film Electronics ASA

9.Toppan Forms Co. Ltd.

10.Zebra Technologies Corp.

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00010424

What is the Dynamics of Chip-less RFID Market?

Increase usage of chip-less RFID across healthcare and industrial sector and cost optimization are the major factors that would drive the growth of this market. The increasing usage of chip-less RFID tags for applications such as banking cards and e-passports is creating an opportunity for the companies providing chip-less RFID to cater to a broader customer base and generate more revenues.

What is the SCOPE of Chip-less RFID Market?

The “Global Chip-less RFID Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chip-less RFID industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of chip-less RFID market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application and geography. The global chip-less RFID market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading chip-less RFID market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the chip-less RFID market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global chip-less RFID market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as tag, reader, and middleware. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as retail, healthcare, smart cards, aviation, supply chain, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Chip-less RFID Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global chip-less RFID market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The chip-less RFID market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00010424

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.