Collagen Casings Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The global collagen casings market accounted to US$ 1.46 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.46 Bn by 2027.

Collagen casings market is led by the European region in 2018, followed by North America. The dominance of Europe and North America is chiefly attributed to the enormous demand for sausages among the population. However, the sausage production industry is experiencing remarkable growth in developing nations of Asia Pacific in the current scenario. This pertains to the increasing tourism in different developing nations of the region, and the demand for meat-based snacks is mounting among the countries. The growing number of sausage manufacturers is presenting significant opportunities for the collagen casings market players to supply their products to the Asia Pacific sausage manufacturers, which is expected to drive the collagen casings market in the region. Thus, Asia Pacific collagen casings market is foreseen to soar at a prime growth rate during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004443/

Market Insights

Superior physical characteristics of collagen casings over natural casings

Collagen is a naturally occurring fibrous protein that has some highly remarkable properties. High mechanical strength, fibrous nature, and safer for consumption have attributed to the rising popularity of these products to be used in various applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. On account of the exception physical characteristics of collagen, they have become an integral part of the sausage casings. Collagen casings are usually derived from animal hides of beef, cattle, or pigs. During the production and processing of sausages, they are subjected to the forces of high-speed machines, particularly during stuffing and linking processes. It is desirable to have casings with higher mechanical strengths to withstand such forces. Besides, the adhesion to the meat of these collagen casings is also high and quite uniquely collagen shrinks at the same rate as that of meat while heating where the moisture and fats melt. This property leads to superior diameter control of the sausage.

A shift in the demand towards chicken and fish based organic sausages

The demand for sausages has witnessed steady growth in the last few years and has exhibit marked transformations pertaining to the content and ingredient through which sausages are made. Consumers today have become more aware and concerned about the ingredients that are used in food products. The health-related risks associated with red meat, especially pork and beef, have created a shift towards healthier sausages made out of chicken and fish. The fish and chicken sausages are a rich source of proteins and carbohydrates. Additionally, these sausages would cost lesser as compared to the traditional pork and beef-based sausages, are easier in processing and are healthier sausages. Thus, this factor is expected to trigger the growth of the collagen casings market in the coming years.

Product Type Insights

The global collagen casings market by product type is segmented into the edible casing and non-edible casing. Collagen casings are offered in edible as well as non-edible forms, and they also vary in configurations as well as lengths. Both edible, as well as non-edible collagens, are provided for fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, and other meat-based snacks. The most prominent product type in collagen casings market accounted for the edible segment, which is further expected to dominate in the forecast period.

Application Insights

The collagen casings market is categorized on the basis of various application such as fresh sausages, cooked sausages, dry-cured sausages, meat-based snacks, and others. Fresh sausages application dominated the application segment and is expected to continue its dominance year on year till 2027. Fresh sausages are widely consumed sausages all over the world. They find their dominance in the European region where individuals have a particular liking for the fresh sausages. Fresh sausages have been predominantly used for breakfasts by individuals in the Western countries. The high consumptions of fresh sausages is anticipated to boost the growth for collagen casings for fresh sausages globally.

End Use Insights

The end use segment of collagen casings market is bifurcated into industrial food processing, food service, private label, butcheries and meat processors, and others. The collagen casings market by end-use was led by industrial food processing segment which held maximum market share and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. Industrial food processed sausage are widely consumed all over the world. Large scale productions, and thereby achieving economies of scale have primarily driven the industrial casings segment in the collagen casings market in recent times.

Strategic Insights

Market Initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global collagen casings market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below;

2019: Viscofan has invested 245 thousand Euros in a Spain headquarter Ekolber S.L. It is manufacturer of thermoplastic biomaterial. Through this investment, Viscofan seeks for an opportunity to exploit use of collagen while encouraging adoption of biopolymeric solutions among numerous industries.

2018: The Development and Reform Commission of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has dispensed “Reply of the Development and Reform Commission of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The company’s subsidiary Wuzhou Shenguan Protein Casing Co., Ltd. received approval for the development of Collagen Extraction Technology Research Centers in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

2017: Devro plc introduced its Fine Ultra casings to the customers present in Asia and Europe. This strategic initiative is further expected to provide significant opportunity for volume growth in the coming years.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004443/



GLOBAL COLLAGEN CASINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Collagen Casings Market – By Product Type

Edible

Non-Edible

Global Collagen Casings Market – By Application

Fresh Sausages

Cooked Sausages

Dry-cured Sausages

Meat-based Snacks

Others

Global Collagen Casings Market – By End Use

Industrial Food Processing

Food Service

Private Label

Butcheries & Meat Processers

Global Collagen Casings Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Global Collagen Casings Market – Company Profiles

Crown National

DEVRO PLC

DEWID International Inc.

Fabios SA

Fibran SA

LEM Products, Inc.

Nippi Inc.

Nitta Casings Inc.

Shenguan Holding (Group) Limited

Viscofan SA

Contact Us

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]