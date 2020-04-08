COVID-19 Impact on Animal Model Services – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Animal Model Services market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Animal Model Services industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Animal Model Services production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Animal Model Services market include _, Charles River Laboratories, Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, Jackson Laboratory, Crown Biosciences, Shanghai SLAC, Shangghai Modelorg, GenOway, Syngene International, Psychogenics, Pharmaron, Pharmalegacy, Horizon Discovery Group, Vitalstar Biotechnology

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Animal Model Services industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Animal Model Services manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Animal Model Services industry.

Global Animal Model Services Market Segment By Type:

Rats, Mice, Others

Global Animal Model Services Market Segment By Application:

, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Animal Model Services industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Animal Model Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Animal Model Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Animal Model Services market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Animal Model Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Animal Model Services market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Animal Model Services

1.1 Animal Model Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Animal Model Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Animal Model Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Animal Model Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Animal Model Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Animal Model Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Animal Model Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Animal Model Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Animal Model Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Animal Model Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Animal Model Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Animal Model Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Animal Model Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Animal Model Services Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Animal Model Services Industry

1.7.1.1 Animal Model Services Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Animal Model Services Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Animal Model Services Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Animal Model Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Animal Model Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Animal Model Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Animal Model Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Rats

2.5 Mice

2.6 Others 3 Animal Model Services Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Animal Model Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Animal Model Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Animal Model Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Academic and Research Institutes

3.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies 4 Global Animal Model Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Animal Model Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Animal Model Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Animal Model Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Animal Model Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Animal Model Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Animal Model Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Charles River Laboratories

5.1.1 Charles River Laboratories Profile

5.1.2 Charles River Laboratories Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Charles River Laboratories Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Charles River Laboratories Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Charles River Laboratories Recent Developments

5.2 Envigo

5.2.1 Envigo Profile

5.2.2 Envigo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Envigo Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Envigo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Envigo Recent Developments

5.3 Taconic Biosciences

5.5.1 Taconic Biosciences Profile

5.3.2 Taconic Biosciences Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Taconic Biosciences Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Taconic Biosciences Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Jackson Laboratory Recent Developments

5.4 Jackson Laboratory

5.4.1 Jackson Laboratory Profile

5.4.2 Jackson Laboratory Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Jackson Laboratory Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Jackson Laboratory Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Jackson Laboratory Recent Developments

5.5 Crown Biosciences

5.5.1 Crown Biosciences Profile

5.5.2 Crown Biosciences Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Crown Biosciences Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Crown Biosciences Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Crown Biosciences Recent Developments

5.6 Shanghai SLAC

5.6.1 Shanghai SLAC Profile

5.6.2 Shanghai SLAC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Shanghai SLAC Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Shanghai SLAC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Shanghai SLAC Recent Developments

5.7 Shangghai Modelorg

5.7.1 Shangghai Modelorg Profile

5.7.2 Shangghai Modelorg Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Shangghai Modelorg Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Shangghai Modelorg Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Shangghai Modelorg Recent Developments

5.8 GenOway

5.8.1 GenOway Profile

5.8.2 GenOway Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 GenOway Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 GenOway Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 GenOway Recent Developments

5.9 Syngene International

5.9.1 Syngene International Profile

5.9.2 Syngene International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Syngene International Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Syngene International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Syngene International Recent Developments

5.10 Psychogenics

5.10.1 Psychogenics Profile

5.10.2 Psychogenics Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Psychogenics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Psychogenics Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Psychogenics Recent Developments

5.11 Pharmaron

5.11.1 Pharmaron Profile

5.11.2 Pharmaron Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Pharmaron Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Pharmaron Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Pharmaron Recent Developments

5.12 Pharmalegacy

5.12.1 Pharmalegacy Profile

5.12.2 Pharmalegacy Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Pharmalegacy Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Pharmalegacy Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Pharmalegacy Recent Developments

5.13 Horizon Discovery Group

5.13.1 Horizon Discovery Group Profile

5.13.2 Horizon Discovery Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Horizon Discovery Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Horizon Discovery Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Horizon Discovery Group Recent Developments

5.14 Vitalstar Biotechnology

5.14.1 Vitalstar Biotechnology Profile

5.14.2 Vitalstar Biotechnology Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Vitalstar Biotechnology Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Vitalstar Biotechnology Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Vitalstar Biotechnology Recent Developments 6 North America Animal Model Services by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Animal Model Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Animal Model Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Animal Model Services by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Animal Model Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Animal Model Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Animal Model Services by Players and by Application

8.1 China Animal Model Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Animal Model Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Animal Model Services by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Animal Model Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Animal Model Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Animal Model Services by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Animal Model Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Animal Model Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Animal Model Services by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Animal Model Services Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Animal Model Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Animal Model Services Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

