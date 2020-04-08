Covid-19 Impact on Desalination Pumps Market [2020-2026]

Global Desalination Pumps Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Desalination Pumps Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Desalination Pumps Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Desalination Pumps market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Desalination Pumps Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Desalination Pumps Market: Sulzer, Grundfos, Torishima, General Electric, Flowserve, Spxflow, KSB, WILO, Finder Pompe, Düchting Pumpen, SPP Pumps, FEDCO, Cat Pumps

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Desalination Pumps Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Desalination Pumps Market Segmentation By Product: Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps

Global Desalination Pumps Market Segmentation By Application: Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF), Multi-Effect Distillation (MED), Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Desalination Pumps Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Desalination Pumps Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Desalination Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Desalination Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Desalination Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Centrifugal Pumps

1.2.2 Positive Displacement Pumps

1.3 Global Desalination Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Desalination Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Desalination Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Desalination Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Desalination Pumps Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Desalination Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Desalination Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Desalination Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Desalination Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Desalination Pumps Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Desalination Pumps Industry

1.5.1.1 Desalination Pumps Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Desalination Pumps Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Desalination Pumps Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Desalination Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Desalination Pumps Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Desalination Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Desalination Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Desalination Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Desalination Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Desalination Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Desalination Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Desalination Pumps as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Desalination Pumps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Desalination Pumps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Desalination Pumps Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Desalination Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Desalination Pumps Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Desalination Pumps Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Desalination Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Desalination Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Desalination Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Desalination Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Desalination Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Desalination Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Desalination Pumps by Application

4.1 Desalination Pumps Segment by Application

4.1.1 Reverse Osmosis (RO)

4.1.2 Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)

4.1.3 Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Desalination Pumps Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Desalination Pumps Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Desalination Pumps Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Desalination Pumps Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Desalination Pumps by Application

4.5.2 Europe Desalination Pumps by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Desalination Pumps by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps by Application

5 North America Desalination Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Desalination Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Desalination Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Desalination Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Desalination Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Desalination Pumps Business

10.1 Sulzer

10.1.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sulzer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sulzer Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sulzer Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.1.5 Sulzer Recent Development

10.2 Grundfos

10.2.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

10.2.2 Grundfos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Grundfos Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sulzer Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.2.5 Grundfos Recent Development

10.3 Torishima

10.3.1 Torishima Corporation Information

10.3.2 Torishima Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Torishima Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Torishima Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.3.5 Torishima Recent Development

10.4 General Electric

10.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 General Electric Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 General Electric Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.4.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.5 Flowserve

10.5.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.5.2 Flowserve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Flowserve Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Flowserve Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.5.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.6 Spxflow

10.6.1 Spxflow Corporation Information

10.6.2 Spxflow Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Spxflow Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Spxflow Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.6.5 Spxflow Recent Development

10.7 KSB

10.7.1 KSB Corporation Information

10.7.2 KSB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 KSB Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 KSB Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.7.5 KSB Recent Development

10.8 WILO

10.8.1 WILO Corporation Information

10.8.2 WILO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 WILO Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 WILO Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.8.5 WILO Recent Development

10.9 Finder Pompe

10.9.1 Finder Pompe Corporation Information

10.9.2 Finder Pompe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Finder Pompe Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Finder Pompe Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.9.5 Finder Pompe Recent Development

10.10 Düchting Pumpen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Desalination Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Düchting Pumpen Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Düchting Pumpen Recent Development

10.11 SPP Pumps

10.11.1 SPP Pumps Corporation Information

10.11.2 SPP Pumps Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SPP Pumps Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SPP Pumps Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.11.5 SPP Pumps Recent Development

10.12 FEDCO

10.12.1 FEDCO Corporation Information

10.12.2 FEDCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 FEDCO Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 FEDCO Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.12.5 FEDCO Recent Development

10.13 Cat Pumps

10.13.1 Cat Pumps Corporation Information

10.13.2 Cat Pumps Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Cat Pumps Desalination Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Cat Pumps Desalination Pumps Products Offered

10.13.5 Cat Pumps Recent Development

11 Desalination Pumps Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Desalination Pumps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Desalination Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

