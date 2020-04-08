COVID-19 Impact on Military Radar Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Major Players and Business Opportunities 2020-2026

“

Global Military Radar Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Military Radar market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Military Radar market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Global Military Radar Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, BAE System, Northrop Grumman, Harris, Saab Sensis, Thales Group, Terma, ASELSAN, DRS Technologies, Airbus Group, Leonardo, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, JSC Phazotron-NIIR

Segment by Types:

Ground-Based Military Radar, Naval Based Military Radar, Airborne Military Radar, Space-Based Military Radar

Segment by Applications:

Weapon Guidance System, Surveillance

Global Military Radar Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Military Radar market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Military Radar market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1 Military Radar Market Overview

1.1 Military Radar Product Overview

1.2 Military Radar Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ground-Based Military Radar

1.2.2 Naval Based Military Radar

1.2.3 Airborne Military Radar

1.2.4 Space-Based Military Radar

1.3 Global Military Radar Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Military Radar Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Military Radar Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Military Radar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Military Radar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Military Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Military Radar Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Military Radar Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Military Radar Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Military Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Military Radar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Military Radar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Military Radar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Military Radar Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Military Radar Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Military Radar Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Military Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Military Radar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Military Radar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Military Radar Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Military Radar Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Military Radar as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Military Radar Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Military Radar Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Military Radar Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Military Radar Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Military Radar Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Military Radar Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Military Radar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Military Radar Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Military Radar Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Military Radar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Military Radar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Military Radar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Military Radar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Military Radar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Military Radar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Military Radar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Military Radar by Application

4.1 Military Radar Segment by Application

4.1.1 Weapon Guidance System

4.1.2 Surveillance

4.2 Global Military Radar Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Military Radar Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Military Radar Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Military Radar Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Military Radar by Application

4.5.2 Europe Military Radar by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Military Radar by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Military Radar by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Military Radar by Application 5 North America Military Radar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Military Radar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Military Radar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Military Radar Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Military Radar Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Military Radar Business

10.1 Lockheed Martin

10.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lockheed Martin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Lockheed Martin Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Lockheed Martin Military Radar Products Offered

10.1.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

10.2 Boeing

10.2.1 Boeing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Boeing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Boeing Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Boeing Recent Development

10.3 Raytheon

10.3.1 Raytheon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Raytheon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Raytheon Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Raytheon Military Radar Products Offered

10.3.5 Raytheon Recent Development

10.4 BAE System

10.4.1 BAE System Corporation Information

10.4.2 BAE System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BAE System Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BAE System Military Radar Products Offered

10.4.5 BAE System Recent Development

10.5 Northrop Grumman

10.5.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

10.5.2 Northrop Grumman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Northrop Grumman Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Northrop Grumman Military Radar Products Offered

10.5.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

10.6 Harris

10.6.1 Harris Corporation Information

10.6.2 Harris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Harris Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Harris Military Radar Products Offered

10.6.5 Harris Recent Development

10.7 Saab Sensis

10.7.1 Saab Sensis Corporation Information

10.7.2 Saab Sensis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Saab Sensis Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Saab Sensis Military Radar Products Offered

10.7.5 Saab Sensis Recent Development

10.8 Thales Group

10.8.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thales Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Thales Group Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Thales Group Military Radar Products Offered

10.8.5 Thales Group Recent Development

10.9 Terma

10.9.1 Terma Corporation Information

10.9.2 Terma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Terma Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Terma Military Radar Products Offered

10.9.5 Terma Recent Development

10.10 ASELSAN

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Military Radar Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ASELSAN Military Radar Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ASELSAN Recent Development

10.11 DRS Technologies

10.11.1 DRS Technologies Corporation Information

10.11.2 DRS Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 DRS Technologies Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DRS Technologies Military Radar Products Offered

10.11.5 DRS Technologies Recent Development

10.12 Airbus Group

10.12.1 Airbus Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Airbus Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Airbus Group Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Airbus Group Military Radar Products Offered

10.12.5 Airbus Group Recent Development

10.13 Leonardo

10.13.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

10.13.2 Leonardo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Leonardo Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Leonardo Military Radar Products Offered

10.13.5 Leonardo Recent Development

10.14 General Dynamics

10.14.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

10.14.2 General Dynamics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 General Dynamics Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 General Dynamics Military Radar Products Offered

10.14.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

10.15 Israel Aerospace Industries

10.15.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Corporation Information

10.15.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Military Radar Products Offered

10.15.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development

10.16 JSC Phazotron-NIIR

10.16.1 JSC Phazotron-NIIR Corporation Information

10.16.2 JSC Phazotron-NIIR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 JSC Phazotron-NIIR Military Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 JSC Phazotron-NIIR Military Radar Products Offered

10.16.5 JSC Phazotron-NIIR Recent Development

11 Military Radar Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Military Radar Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Military Radar Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

