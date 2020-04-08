COVID-19 Impact on Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026

“

Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Overview 2020-2026:

The global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled [name of the report], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Get the Sample of this [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1624162/global-positive-displacement-pd-pumps-market

Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Key Players:

Flowserve, Grundfos, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Alfa Laval, Delta Group, Hermetic

Segment by Types:

Reciprocating, Rotary, Others

Segment by Applications:

Oil and Gas, Water Treatment, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Others

Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps market.

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get Customized Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1624162/global-positive-displacement-pd-pumps-market

Table of Content:

Table of Contents

1 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Reciprocating

1.2.2 Rotary

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps by Application

4.1 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas

4.1.2 Water Treatment

4.1.3 Chemical

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical

4.1.5 Food and Beverages

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps by Application

4.5.2 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps by Application 5 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Business

10.1 Flowserve

10.1.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.1.2 Flowserve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Flowserve Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Flowserve Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Products Offered

10.1.5 Flowserve Recent Development

10.2 Grundfos

10.2.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

10.2.2 Grundfos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Grundfos Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Grundfos Recent Development

10.3 ITT

10.3.1 ITT Corporation Information

10.3.2 ITT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ITT Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ITT Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Products Offered

10.3.5 ITT Recent Development

10.4 KSB

10.4.1 KSB Corporation Information

10.4.2 KSB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 KSB Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 KSB Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Products Offered

10.4.5 KSB Recent Development

10.5 Sulzer

10.5.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sulzer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sulzer Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sulzer Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Products Offered

10.5.5 Sulzer Recent Development

10.6 Alfa Laval

10.6.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alfa Laval Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Alfa Laval Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alfa Laval Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Products Offered

10.6.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

10.7 Delta Group

10.7.1 Delta Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Delta Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Delta Group Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Delta Group Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Products Offered

10.7.5 Delta Group Recent Development

10.8 Hermetic

10.8.1 Hermetic Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hermetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hermetic Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hermetic Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Products Offered

10.8.5 Hermetic Recent Development

11 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Positive Displacement (PD) Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact Us:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Emails – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”