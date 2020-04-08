Enteral Nutrition Market to Rear Excessive Growth During (2020-2027)

The global enteral nutrition market is expected to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral nutrition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The increasing incidence of malnutrition and rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with enteral nutrition is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Lucrative Regional Enteral Nutrition Market

Market Insights

Increasing malnutrition worldwide

Malnutrition is a state of an individual pertaining to nutrition in which a deficiency or excess or imbalance of energy, protein and other nutrients leads to measurable adverse effects on tissue/body form in terms of body shape, size and composition as well as function and clinical outcome. Infections such as measles, malaria and diarrhea are highly prevalent in the society that results into acute malnutrition, majorly among infants and children.

Malnutrition is one of the universal problem that is prevalent in all the countries around the world. According to the World Health Organization, one third of the female that falls under reproductive age are anemic, whereas 39% of the adults across the world are obese or overweight. Moreover, the data findings by WHO also states that every year around 20 million newborn babies born are overweight. The Global Nutrition Report of 2018 states that malnutrition and its associated costs may cause a global burden of approximately US$ 3.5 trillion annually. Thus, the government support along with increasing cases of malnutrition across the world is expected to promote the growth of enteral nutritional supplements over the coming years.

Increasing Online Distribution Platforms

During recent years, larger platforms such as Zalando, Amazon and others are increasingly dominating the digital distribution across the globe. In the past few years, the number of online medical supply retailers and mass distributors have increased by a significant rate due to ease of purchase and customer friendly services offered by these channels. The internet has disrupted the conventional model of medical nutrition supplement distribution by giving the consumers new choices as well as control over the ways to manage their wellbeing and health. According to the National Health Services, an estimated of four out of five people in the US check the medical products online before consulting a physician and also verifies price difference between retail stores and online pharmacies. The NHS also states that similar trends are also reflected in the UK. Furthermore, improved patient-provider communication and promotional campaigns are likely to induce the growth of online distribution in case of enteral nutrition products for short-term and long term care among critically ill patients.

Form Insights

The enteral nutrition market on the basis of form is segmented in to liquid and powder. In 2018, the liquid segment accounted for the largest market share in the global enteral nutrition market by form. The liquid formulations are easy to be tube-fed in patients that have difficulties in chewing and swallowing and does not require reconstitution in a liquid base like the powder counterparts. Furthermore, the liquid form has also shown results to be well-tolerated by patients making them a preferred option over powdered forms.

Enteral nutrition Market, by Form

Strategic Insights

Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are, majorly organic developments. Companies such as Abbott, Nestle SA and Danone SA among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the enteral nutrition market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.



