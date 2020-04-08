Europe Household Insecticides Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2027

The Europe household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 2,005.9 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 3,184.5 Mn by 2027.

In 2018, Italy dominated the Europe household insecticides market, followed by France. The market for household insecticides in Italy is increasing as government and local authorities in Italy have taken up initiatives encouraging the use of household insecticides for protection against vector borne diseases. The importation of mosquito species such as Ae. Albopictus in Italy has resulted in the spread of vector borne diseases in the country. Ae. Albopictus has now spread in 22 provinces, in the north east part of the Italy.

Italy is now considered the most heavily-infested country in Europe, with the highest incidence of mosquitos in the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia-Giulia regions, large swathes of Lombardia and Emilia-Romagna and coastal areas of central Italy. The growing mosquito menace in Italy has propelled the demand for mosquito insecticides and other pesticides. The growing use of insecticides to mitigate the epidemics caused by mosquitos is expected to drive the household insecticide market in Italy during the forecast period.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007904/

Company Profiles Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Liphatech, Inc

Neogen Corporation

SC Johnson & Son, Inc

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

PelGar International

Hockley International Limited

Europe Household Insecticides Market

Market Insights

Increased emphasis on the control of insect vectors by local and national government bodies

Mosquito-borne diseases are cited among the world’s leading causes of death and illness. The World Health Organization predicts that more than 300 million clinical cases are attributable to mosquito-borne diseases each year. Despite great strides over the last five decades, mosquito-borne illnesses continue to posture significant risks to a significant share of the population in Southern Europe. Current challenges postured by the emergence of West Nile virus in the Western hemisphere demonstrates the importance of cooperation and partnership of government to enhance public health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are closely working with each other with the assistance of other federal, state, and local agencies to further protect the public from mosquito-borne diseases such as the West Nile virus. European Mosquito Control Association (EMCA) has collaborated with ECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control), and E-SOVE (European Society for Vector Ecology), for dealing with the control of vectors that cause vector borne diseases to humans. It promotes public and governmental awareness campaigns relating to mosquito control and associated subjects.

Insect Types Insights

Based on insect types, the Europe household insecticides market is bifurcated as mosquitoes & flies, rats & other rodents, termites, bedbugs & beetles, and others. There has been a rising demand for mosquito insecticides in the Europe market. Malathion and permethrin are the two leading household insecticides which are effective against mosquitoes. The flies have been noted to be responsible for many contagious diseases and the insecticides have been observed to be beneficial for the elimination of these flies. The houseflies are known to rest on sunny surfaces during the day and are known to enter the house during the evenings. The areas where these flies come and rest need to be sprayed with insecticides. One of the most significantly used ingredients in the flies’ insecticide is pyrethrin. Pyrethrins are used in the aerosol form that works quickly and do not give lasting residues.

Composition Insights

There has been a rising demand for the household insecticides due to the growing awareness of the effects of the insects on the human health. On the basis of composition, the Europe household insecticides market is bifurcated as natural and synthetic. The synthetic segment dominated the Europe household insecticides market whereas natural segment is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The rising awareness of the effects of insects and it playing the role of epidemic diseases has led to an upsurge in the use of household insecticides and synthetic household insecticides in particular. Synthetic household insecticides are widely used all over Europe as they are relatively inexpensive and are very efficient in killing pest and insects. The rising spread of mosquitoes, and other bugs due to deforestation and rapid urbanization is expected to drive the market for synthetic household insecticides market in the forecast period. To mitigate the dwindling bees population governments are imposing ban on synthetic insecticides and promoting natural insecticides.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00007904/

Reason To Buy :

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe household insecticides market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.