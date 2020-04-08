Global 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market : Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2026

3D packaging refers to 3D integration schemes that rely on traditional methods of interconnect at the package level such as wire bonding and flip chip to achieve vertical stacks. Examples of 3D packages include package-on-package (PoP) where individual die are packaged, and the packages are stacked and interconnected with wire bonds or flip chip processes; and 3D wafer-level packaging (3D WLP) that uses redistribution layers (RDL) and bumping processes to form interconnects.

Increase in penetration of 3D semiconductor packaged chips in devices such as smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, and others drives the growth in market as these chips are majorly used in camera and memory. However, IT & telecom is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 17.82% during the forecast period, owing to increased investment by developing nations to increase connectivity and rise in number of wireless devices worldwide.

In 2018, the global 3D Semiconductor Packaging market size was 1751.8 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5266.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.8% during 2019-2025.

For more details, request a sample report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2520501

This report focuses on the global 3D Semiconductor Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Semiconductor Packaging development in United States, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan.

The key players covered in this study

lASE

Amkor

Intel

Samsung

AT&S

Toshiba

JCET

Qualcomm

IBM

SK Hynix

UTAC

TSMC

China Wafer Level CSP

Interconnect Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3D Wire Bonding

3D TSV

3D Fan Out

Others

3D Wire Bonding Occupy the largest market share segment reached 44%

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transport

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Consumer Electronics has the largest market share segment with 54% and the fastest growth

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Taiwan

Korea

Japan

Inquire More About of This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2520501

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Semiconductor Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Semiconductor Packaging development in United States, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Semiconductor Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on: https://marketdiscovery.wordpress.com