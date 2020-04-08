Household Insecticides Market is Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2027: Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Liphatech, Inc., Neogen Corporation

Latest market study on “Global Household Insecticides Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Insect Types (Mosquitoes & Flies, Rats & other Rodents, Termites, Bedbugs & Beetles, Others); Composition (Natural, Synthetic); Packaging (Small, Medium, Large); Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others)”, The global household insecticides market is accounted to US$ 11,785.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 18,514.3 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In the Asia Pacific region, termites and other insects are of major risk for wood products in many situations for both permanent needs and short terms. The rise and expansion of the building and construction industry have been another contributing to the growth of the household insecticides market in the Asia Pacific region. With the presence of large household insecticides manufacturers in Japan, India and China, there has been an increasing demand for household insecticides in this region. The growing awareness of the harmful effects of insects such as mosquitoes, flies, cockroaches, rats and others has led to an elevated consumption rate of household insecticides in the Asia Pacific region. There have been growing occurrences of malaria in the Asia Pacific countries that have led to the growing use of household pesticides in this region. The consumers in the Asia Pacific region are well educated of the fact that these insects prove to be carriers of some of the most toxic epidemic diseases that have led to an elevation in the use of household insecticides in this region.

The market for global household insecticides is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global household insecticides market include Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Liphatech, Inc., Neogen Corporation, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Bayer AG., and Medella Laboratories among others.

Mosquito-borne diseases are cited among the world’s leading causes of death and illness. The World Health Organization predicts that more than 300 million clinical cases are attributable to mosquito-borne diseases each year. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, the Agency) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are closely working with each other with the assistance of other federal, state, and local agencies to further protect the public from mosquito-borne diseases such as the West Nile virus. EPA ensures that the state and local mosquito control departments have access to useful mosquito control tools that they can use without posing an unreasonable risk to human health and the environment. Therefore, the emphasis on the control of insect vectors by local and national government bodies is boosting the demand for household insecticides.

Natural insecticides are defined as the organic form of insecticides which are derived from a natural source such as a mineral or plant and are usually made for own defense. The use of natural form of insecticides for household or domestic uses is rising on account of the harmful attributes of synthetic form of insecticides. Synthetic insecticides contains harmful chemicals and substances which are perceived to impact the health of individual. The growing awareness related to health and rising concern over the potential harm caused by synthetic insecticides has driven the need for natural insecticides.

The report segments the global household insecticides market as follows:

Global Household Insecticides Market – By Insect Type

Mosquitoes & Flies,

Rats & other Rodents

Termites

Bedbugs & Beetles

Others

Global Household Insecticides Market – By Composition

Natural

Synthetic

Global Household Insecticides Market – By Packaging

Small

Medium

Large

Global Household Insecticides Market – By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

