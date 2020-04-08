Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Glass Mold Market [2020-2026]

Global Glass Mold Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Glass Mold Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Glass Mold Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Glass Mold market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Glass Mold Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Glass Mold Market: Omco International, Ross International, Jianhua Mould, Jinggong Mould, ORI Mould, Weiheng Mould, UniMould, JCL Engineering Pte Ltd, RongTai mould, Xinzhi Industry, Donghai Glass Mould Co., Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory, Changshu Ruifeng Mould, TOYO GLASS MACHINERY, TETA Glass Mould, Steloy Castings, Hunprenco Precision Engineers, Busellato Glass Moulds, Dameron Alloy Foundries, FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD, HEBEI ANDY MOULD, Zitsmann, Strada, Perego, Inhom

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Glass Mold Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Glass Mold Market Segmentation By Product: Ordinary Cast Iron Mold, Alloy Cast Iron Mold, Other Material Mold

Global Glass Mold Market Segmentation By Application: Beverage & Wine Industry, Daily Chemical Industry, Commodity Industry, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Glass Mold Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Glass Mold Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Glass Mold Market Overview

1.1 Glass Mold Product Overview

1.2 Glass Mold Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Cast Iron Mold

1.2.2 Alloy Cast Iron Mold

1.2.3 Other Material Mold

1.3 Global Glass Mold Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glass Mold Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glass Mold Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Mold Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Mold Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Mold Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Glass Mold Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Mold Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Mold Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Mold Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glass Mold Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Mold Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Mold Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Glass Mold Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glass Mold Industry

1.5.1.1 Glass Mold Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Glass Mold Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Glass Mold Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Glass Mold Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Mold Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Mold Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Mold Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Mold Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Mold Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Mold Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Mold Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glass Mold as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Mold Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Mold Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Mold Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glass Mold Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glass Mold Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Mold Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glass Mold Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glass Mold Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Glass Mold Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Glass Mold Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Glass Mold Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Glass Mold Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Glass Mold Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Glass Mold Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Glass Mold by Application

4.1 Glass Mold Segment by Application

4.1.1 Beverage & Wine Industry

4.1.2 Daily Chemical Industry

4.1.3 Commodity Industry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Glass Mold Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glass Mold Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glass Mold Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glass Mold Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glass Mold by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glass Mold by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glass Mold by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold by Application

5 North America Glass Mold Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Glass Mold Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Glass Mold Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Mold Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Glass Mold Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Mold Business

10.1 Omco International

10.1.1 Omco International Corporation Information

10.1.2 Omco International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Omco International Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Omco International Glass Mold Products Offered

10.1.5 Omco International Recent Development

10.2 Ross International

10.2.1 Ross International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ross International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ross International Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Omco International Glass Mold Products Offered

10.2.5 Ross International Recent Development

10.3 Jianhua Mould

10.3.1 Jianhua Mould Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jianhua Mould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Jianhua Mould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Jianhua Mould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.3.5 Jianhua Mould Recent Development

10.4 Jinggong Mould

10.4.1 Jinggong Mould Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jinggong Mould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Jinggong Mould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Jinggong Mould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.4.5 Jinggong Mould Recent Development

10.5 ORI Mould

10.5.1 ORI Mould Corporation Information

10.5.2 ORI Mould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ORI Mould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ORI Mould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.5.5 ORI Mould Recent Development

10.6 Weiheng Mould

10.6.1 Weiheng Mould Corporation Information

10.6.2 Weiheng Mould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Weiheng Mould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Weiheng Mould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.6.5 Weiheng Mould Recent Development

10.7 UniMould

10.7.1 UniMould Corporation Information

10.7.2 UniMould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 UniMould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 UniMould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.7.5 UniMould Recent Development

10.8 JCL Engineering Pte Ltd

10.8.1 JCL Engineering Pte Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 JCL Engineering Pte Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 JCL Engineering Pte Ltd Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 JCL Engineering Pte Ltd Glass Mold Products Offered

10.8.5 JCL Engineering Pte Ltd Recent Development

10.9 RongTai mould

10.9.1 RongTai mould Corporation Information

10.9.2 RongTai mould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 RongTai mould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 RongTai mould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.9.5 RongTai mould Recent Development

10.10 Xinzhi Industry

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glass Mold Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Xinzhi Industry Glass Mold Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Xinzhi Industry Recent Development

10.11 Donghai Glass Mould Co.

10.11.1 Donghai Glass Mould Co. Corporation Information

10.11.2 Donghai Glass Mould Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Donghai Glass Mould Co. Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Donghai Glass Mould Co. Glass Mold Products Offered

10.11.5 Donghai Glass Mould Co. Recent Development

10.12 Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory

10.12.1 Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory Corporation Information

10.12.2 Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory Glass Mold Products Offered

10.12.5 Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory Recent Development

10.13 Changshu Ruifeng Mould

10.13.1 Changshu Ruifeng Mould Corporation Information

10.13.2 Changshu Ruifeng Mould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Changshu Ruifeng Mould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Changshu Ruifeng Mould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.13.5 Changshu Ruifeng Mould Recent Development

10.14 TOYO GLASS MACHINERY

10.14.1 TOYO GLASS MACHINERY Corporation Information

10.14.2 TOYO GLASS MACHINERY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 TOYO GLASS MACHINERY Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 TOYO GLASS MACHINERY Glass Mold Products Offered

10.14.5 TOYO GLASS MACHINERY Recent Development

10.15 TETA Glass Mould

10.15.1 TETA Glass Mould Corporation Information

10.15.2 TETA Glass Mould Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 TETA Glass Mould Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 TETA Glass Mould Glass Mold Products Offered

10.15.5 TETA Glass Mould Recent Development

10.16 Steloy Castings

10.16.1 Steloy Castings Corporation Information

10.16.2 Steloy Castings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Steloy Castings Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Steloy Castings Glass Mold Products Offered

10.16.5 Steloy Castings Recent Development

10.17 Hunprenco Precision Engineers

10.17.1 Hunprenco Precision Engineers Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hunprenco Precision Engineers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Hunprenco Precision Engineers Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Hunprenco Precision Engineers Glass Mold Products Offered

10.17.5 Hunprenco Precision Engineers Recent Development

10.18 Busellato Glass Moulds

10.18.1 Busellato Glass Moulds Corporation Information

10.18.2 Busellato Glass Moulds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Busellato Glass Moulds Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Busellato Glass Moulds Glass Mold Products Offered

10.18.5 Busellato Glass Moulds Recent Development

10.19 Dameron Alloy Foundries

10.19.1 Dameron Alloy Foundries Corporation Information

10.19.2 Dameron Alloy Foundries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Dameron Alloy Foundries Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Dameron Alloy Foundries Glass Mold Products Offered

10.19.5 Dameron Alloy Foundries Recent Development

10.20 FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD

10.20.1 FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD Corporation Information

10.20.2 FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD Glass Mold Products Offered

10.20.5 FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD Recent Development

10.21 HEBEI ANDY MOULD

10.21.1 HEBEI ANDY MOULD Corporation Information

10.21.2 HEBEI ANDY MOULD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 HEBEI ANDY MOULD Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 HEBEI ANDY MOULD Glass Mold Products Offered

10.21.5 HEBEI ANDY MOULD Recent Development

10.22 Zitsmann

10.22.1 Zitsmann Corporation Information

10.22.2 Zitsmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Zitsmann Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Zitsmann Glass Mold Products Offered

10.22.5 Zitsmann Recent Development

10.23 Strada

10.23.1 Strada Corporation Information

10.23.2 Strada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Strada Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Strada Glass Mold Products Offered

10.23.5 Strada Recent Development

10.24 Perego

10.24.1 Perego Corporation Information

10.24.2 Perego Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Perego Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Perego Glass Mold Products Offered

10.24.5 Perego Recent Development

10.25 Inhom

10.25.1 Inhom Corporation Information

10.25.2 Inhom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Inhom Glass Mold Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Inhom Glass Mold Products Offered

10.25.5 Inhom Recent Development

11 Glass Mold Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Mold Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Mold Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

