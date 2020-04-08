In Vitro Lung Model Market Competitive Analysis and Growth Strategies to 2027: Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate, Inc., AlveoliX AG

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘In Vitro Lung Model to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and Application.’ The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global In vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global in vitro lung model market, based on the type, is segmented into 2D, and 3D. In 2018, the 3D segment held the largest market share of the in vitro lung model market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as 3D in vitro lung models enhance the expression of gene regulation, soluble factors, and response to therapeutic agents.

The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, growing research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the in vitro lung model market include Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate, Inc., AlveoliX AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Horizon Discovery Group plc. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the in vitro lung model market. For instance, in October 2017, InSphero AG and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced a partnership through which Charles River will license its collection of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors to InSphero.

The cases of asthma, lung cancer, and COPD has been growing across the globe at a significant rate. Thus there is a growing need to study lung diseases specifically. Since early 2010’s the practices of creating lab-grown organ buds, mostly referred to as ‘organoids’, have become more popular. These organ buds are miniature organ-like structures that are maintained in the lab, and researchers are able to grow these organoids, which resembles human body tissues. Lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) among others are significantly causing death and illness worldwide.

In April 2017, researchers at the University of Michigan Medical School published an “In Vitro Models to Study Human Lung Development, Disease, and Homeostasis” report in PhysIOL journal. The report discussed the current advances in generating in vitro human lung models using cell lines, primary human tissue, and human pluripotent stem cell derived lung tissue. Moreover, Lung cancer cell lines have made a significant contribution to lung cancer research and biomedical discovery. The high similarities between lung cancer cell lines and the lung tumor helps in discovering new drug molecules.

The report segments Global In Vitro Lung Model Market as follows:

Global In Vitro Lung Model Market – By Type

2D

3D

Global In vitro lung model Market – By Application

Drug Screening

Toxicology

3D Model Development

Physiologic Research

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

