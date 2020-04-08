Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market: Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends by 2027

Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are guided ballistic missiles that have a huge range and speed than other ballistic missiles. Due to their advantages of high accuracy at higher ranges compared to small, medium, and intermediate missiles, countries are now developing and test new and advanced ballistic missiles, which are driving the growth of intercontinental ballistic missile. Moreover, a rise in border threats and national security concerns will also drive the demand for intercontinental ballistic missile market during the forecast period. The progressive missile system does not allow the detection of the origin of missiles, and hence decreases the risks of enemy attacks. The growing prominence of smokeless missiles will boost growth prospects for the Intercontinental ballistic missile market in the coming years.

Aspects such as increasing border threats, rising national security concerns, and changing dynamics of warfare, countries such as Russia, the U.S, among others are inclined towards enhancing their missile arsenal, which is likely to drive the intercontinental ballistic missile market. They are also modernizing their old missiles with the new propulsion system and warheads. The government investments in the state-owned companies for the development of advanced ballistic missiles are helping the regional players increase their presence in the market, which is also boosting the intercontinental ballistic missile market. Also, partnerships between players in various fields like propulsion system, warhead design, body design, etc., are likely to help companies develop advanced missile systems, due to the sharing of technology.

Leading Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market Players:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (US)

BAE System plc

Boeing (US)

DRDO

General Dynamic Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Orbital ATK, Inc. (US)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

