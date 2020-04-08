Japan Generic Drug Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Japan Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the Japan generic drug market reached a value of US$ 13.4 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of nearly 9% during 2011-2018. Although Japan is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets across the globe, the generic penetration rate in the country is lower as compared to other developed regions such the US and Europe. The country offers universal health coverage to its citizens under the state-funded National Health Insurance system. In recent years, the aging population coupled with a shrinking workforce and taxation base has increased the national healthcare spending. This has encouraged the Government to promote the substitution of branded drugs with their generic variants.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-generic-drug-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Both physicians and patients in Japan prefer branded drugs owing to the perceived inferiority of generics and a lack of incentives for their substitution. In line with this, the Ministry of Finance in Japan has introduced modifications in the prescription form as well as fee changes for pharmacists and prescribers. Apart from this, the Japanese Government is aiming to reduce brand loyalty among physicians by initiating several administrative and educational programs and by revising the reimbursement pricing for regular pharmaceutical products. In addition, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) has imposed measures to limit healthcare expenditure, such as the “Z2 rule” which revises the prices of targeted mature originator drugs annually, until generics account for around 60% of the total market volume. These initiatives have led to an increase in the sales of generic drugs in Japan. Moreover, the country has become more welcome to international generic manufacturers to increase competitiveness in the industry and further drive down prices. Several Japanese pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing the manufacturing of generics to countries such as India, to lower the overall production costs. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 23.5 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during the next five years.

Ask an analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=698&flag=C

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Japan generic drug market has been examined with detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the players operating in the market include Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd., Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Japan Inc., Meiji Seika Pharma, Towa Pharmaceutical, Nipro Pharma Corporation, Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Espha Co., Ltd. and Nihon Generic Co. Ltd.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.