Maritime Logistics and Services Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2020-2027

The ships functioned by civilian crews to transport cargo from one place to another through seaways is known as maritime logistics and services. The increase in free trade agreements and an increase in seaborne trade between various countries is the primary factor which is fueling the growth of the maritime logistics and services market. Moreover, the rising economic conditions of different countries paired with the increase in import and export are further driving the growth of the maritime logistics and services market.

The increasing need for cost-effective and safe shipping and an increase in seaborne trade are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the maritime logistics and services market. Moreover, digitalization and automation, the rapid development of new ports in developing countries, and consolidation of container shipping business are some of the factors which are anticipated to boost further the growth of the maritime logistics and services market.

Leading Maritime Logistics and Services Market Players:

A.P. Moller

Maersk

China Ocean Shipping Company Limited

CMA CGM LOG

Evergreen Marine Corp.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Hyundai Merchant Marine India Private Limited

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd

Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd

YANG MING Group

