North America ENT Chairs Market to Partake Significant Development During (2020-2027)

The North America ENT chairs market was valued US$ 81.05 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 158.26 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of ENT diseases and increasing number of otolaryngologists. However, high cost of programmed ENT chairs is expected to hamper the market in the forecasted period.

Ear, nose, throat (ENT) problems are widespread due to which a person visits a doctor in both rural and urban communities. Several types of ENT diseases are prevalent in the US, such as sinusitis, tinnitus, allergic rhinitis, pharyngitis, tonsillitis, and more. Tinnitus is a common ailment for millions of individuals and can affect substantial adverse effects on the quality of life. As per various studies, tinnitus and its management patterns are deficient in the US adult population. For instance, as per the data of the American Medical Association 2016, the prevalence of tinnitus is around 1 in 10 adults in the US. The durations of work-related and ease time noise exposures associated with rates of tinnitus and are expected targetable risk factors.

Allergic rhinitis is the symptoms of nasal pruritus, sneezing, airflow obstruction, and typically clear nasal discharge caused by IgE-mediated reactions beside inhaled allergens and involving mucosal inflammation due to type 2 helper T (Th2) cells. According to the data of the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the incidence of sensitization to inhalant allergens is growing. It is above 40% of the population in the US and Europe. The prevalence of allergic rhinitis in the US is around 15% based on physician diagnoses and more than 30% based on self-reported nasal symptoms. The rising prevalence of various ENT diseases has increased the use of ENT chairs in the market. The need for the chairs by various otolaryngologists for treatment will eventually grow the ENT chairs market.

In 2018, the manual chairs accounted for the largest market share in the North America ENT chairs market by type owing to key factors like easy accessibility online and offline and deep market penetration. In addition, manual chairs are relatively affordable and have very low cost as compared to those of the programmed ones making them an ideal buy for small and mid-sized ENT clinic owners.

In 2018, US accounted largest share in the North America ENT chairs market. The growth of the ENT chairs market in this region is primarily due to increasing number of otolaryngology practitioners, rising disposable income of the population, and increasing concerns for ENT among patients. The US ENT chairs market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period.

Mexico ENT Chairs Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

NORTH AMERICA ENT CHAIRS MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America ENT chairs Market – By Type

Manual ENT Chairs

Programmed ENT Chairs

North America ENT chairs Market – By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



