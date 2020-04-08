Online Baby Products Retailing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Gear, Toy, Apparel, Diaper, Feeding Products, Others); Platform (Mobile, PC/Tablet) and Geography

Online baby product retailers are partnering with payment service providers for easy transaction processing, providing various channels to make payments, thus, ultimately enhancing the overall shopping experience of the users. Such growth strategy is likely to boost the growth of the market and drive the market at a CAGR of more than 20%, during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of large number of market players.

Major factor driving the online baby products retailing market is the easy payment option provided to the users. Others factors includes: can be accessed easily, provides 24/7 customer support, has easy refund policies, and lower prices. Such factors are encouraging the online sales of baby products and has increased the confidence of customers in online distribution channel. Online retailers provide several payment options such as e-wallets, COD (cash on delivery), credit cards, and internet banking facilities which is expected to fuel the growth of market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Alibaba.com

2. Amazon.com

3. Baby Earth

4. babydash.com.my.

5. Buy Buy Baby, Inc.

6. eBay Inc.

7. FirstCry.com.

8. Saks Fifth Avenue

9. Tru Kids Inc.

10. Zulily, LLC

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global online baby products retailing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The online baby products retailing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the online baby products retailing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the online baby products retailing in these regions.

