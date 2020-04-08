Sanger Sequencing Service Market Notable Developments & Key Players by 2027: Microsynth AG, Laragen, Inc., StarSEQ GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Sanger Sequencing Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, End User, and Geography.’ The global Sanger sequencing service market is expected to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn in 2027 from US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% during 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Sanger sequencing service market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global Sanger sequencing service market, based on application, was segmented as, diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, forensics, and other applications. In 2018 biomarkers and cancer held the largest share of the market, by application, due to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing the use of cancer biomarkers in drug discovery and diagnostics, and increasing research on cancer biomarkers.

The market for Sanger sequencing service is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing providers for Sanger sequencing services and growing applications of Sanger sequencing. Also, an increase in the number of startup companies for genome analysis is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the Sanger sequencing service market include Microsynth AG, Laragen, Inc., StarSEQ GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Fasteris SA, Quintara Biosciences, GENEWIZ, GenScript, and SciGenom Labs among others. The market of Sanger sequencing service has witnessed various organic developments during recent years. During September 2019, GENEWIZ, a Brooks Life Sciences Company, declared the opening of its European headquarters for its genomics business in Germany. The facility will provide onsite Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing services.

Biomarkers and cancer led the global Sanger sequencing service market by application. In 2018, the biomarkers and cancer segment held the largest share of the market, by application. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to increasing emphasis on tracking down the cause of genetic disorders, along with the need to offer better treatment to these conditions.

Sanger sequencing is the superior method for sequencing, and it is a process of incorporation of chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides by DNA polymerase during in vitro DNA replication. Sanger sequencing is known to provide high accuracy, long-read capabilities, and adaptability to support a diverse range of applications in many research areas. Sanger sequencing is mainly recognized for DNA sequencing and supports applications in RNA sequencing and epigenetic analysis.

The report segments the Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market as follows:

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Applications

Global Sanger Sequencing Service Market – By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

