Serious Games Market Survey On Emerging Opportunities By 2023 with top key players like BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation

Serious game is a game-based initiative designed for training and education, which are other than pure entertainment. These kinds of video games are referred as serious as they are used by industries including defense, healthcare, education, scientific exploration, governments, and others for training and development of employees.

The characteristics of a good serious game that reinforces the learning objective include story of the game, game mechanics & interactivity, rules of the game, challenges & competition, immersive graphical environment, rewards, and risks & consequences associated with the game. Serious games have gained significant acceptance among consumers and enterprises to train and develop their employees or students with a cost-effective, realistic, and accountable method that is realistic and can be applied in the daily activities.

Some of the key players of Serious Games Market:

BreakAway, Ltd., Designing Digitally, Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, Intuition, Learning Nexus Ltd, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Promotion Software GmbH, Revelian, and Tata Interactive Systems.

Other advantages of such games include enhanced motivation, flexibility, better engagement, immediate feedback, unique collaborations, enhanced creativity & exploration, easy interaction, can be used as an attractive & non-intrusive advertising, can be played on mobile, consoles, online, or other platforms, and extends retention of the user & efficient memorization of content.

The global serious games market is attributed to increase in need of better user engagement platforms across enterprises, growth in usage of mobile-based educational games, significant adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities, and improvement in learning outcomes.

In addition, inclination of organizations toward interactive advertisements, large-scale digitization, and emergence of social networks is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the global serious games market. However, lack of awareness about the advantages and usage of serious games and unsuitable game designs hamper the market growth.

The serious games market is segmented based on user type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on user type, it is bifurcated into enterprises and consumers. As per application, the market is classified into advertising & marketing, simulation training, research & planning, human resources, and others. Based on industry vertical, the global serious games market is studied across healthcare, aerospace & defense, government, education, retail, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Most companies in the Serious Games market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Serious Games Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players.

