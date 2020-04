Telecom Tower Market Tremendous Growth by 2025 – American Tower Company, Cellnex Telecom, China Tower, Crown Castle International, Indus Tower

The global telecom tower market accounted for US$ 40.04 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 146.53 Bn by 2025. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by a significant rise in subscriber base on the cellular network, creating a substantial demand for improved and optimized network infrastructures through tower deployment.

The List of Companies



1. American Tower Corporation

2. Cellnex Telecom

3. China Tower Co. Ltd.

4. Crown Castle International Corp.

5. Indus Tower Ltd.

6. IHS Holding Limited

7. SBA Communication Corporation

8. Telesites S.A.B. DE C.V

9. Telxius (Telefonica S.A.)

10. PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure TBK

This research study provides insights into the global telecom towers market. Majority of the telecom tower installations have belonged to the lattice tower category or the monopole tower category. These type of towers provide maximum coverage for the operators and therefore serve a wider mass. Also, in the initial years, Greenfield towers were mostly observed in the tower installations, however, with space constraints and rising land costs, rooftop towers have found higher attractiveness amongst the telecom tower players as well as the mobile network operators.

The initial implementation of telecom towers that are backbone components that enable rolling out of these technologies incurs high costs, therefore the market players are adopting different strategies for cost-effective deployments of telecom towers. The global market for telecom tower market is anticipated to exhibit high growth in the near future. Increasing number of mobile subscribers coupled with increasing initiatives taken by the Government in the developing countries of the world to connect the rural areas over the telecom network is one of the major encouraging factors for the telecom tower market deployments.

The estimates from GSMA state that the total number of unique mobile subscribers across the globe would be close to 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further increase up to 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. By this estimate, close to 75% of the world’s population would be subscribed to a mobile service. The tremendous growth in the number of mobile subscribers during this period is majorly attributed to the developing economies of Asia Pacific where a large percentage of the world population is concentrated.

The telecom tower market has been segmented on the basis of type into the following segments including lattice towers, guyed towers, monopole towers, camouflage towers, and mobile cell towers. The telecom tower market has been further bifurcated on the basis of tower placement into Greenfield tower, and rooftop tower.

