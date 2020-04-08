Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023| key players like Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc

The global temperature-controlled packaging solutions market is expected to reach $16,925 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The rise in disposable income has elevated the consumer lifestyle and shifted their preference toward products, such as canned food and luxury healthcare remedies, thereby supplementing the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market. In addition, growth in food & beverage sector, emergence of new technology, and increased product wastage control movements has driven the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.

Furthermore, the growth in healthcare industry and economic growth in the developing economies is projected to supplement the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market. However, high investment and maintenance cost and low incidence in rural areas hamper the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market growth.

Some of the key players of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market:

Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., FedEx Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Deutsche Post AG (DHL), Sofrigram SA Ltd., ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Tempack and Cropak, and Testo SE & Co.,

OMEGA Engineering, WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, KIMO, ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, and SKF

This temperature-controlled packaging solutions industry is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into active and passive. In 2016, passive accounted for maximum revenue with more than 60% market share. Such type of packaging solution allows bulk transportation of temperature sensitive products with lesser cost than the other type and hence, generated highest revenue in 2016.

The end user in temperature-controlled packaging solutions market includes food & beverage, healthcare, and others, in which food & beverage generated the highest revenue in the temperature-controlled packaging solutions owing to increased demand for fresh food specifically from health conscious consumers.

The temperature-controlled packaging solutions market depends on the economic stability of a particular region. Furthermore, with the advancements in technology and increase in consumer demands, leading market players have developed various technologies in different categories of temperature-controlled packaging solutions and adopted different strategies to combat competition.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

