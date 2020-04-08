Travel Bag Market To Rais With Srong Cagr Of 7.1% By 2023 key players like DELSEY SA.,VIP INDUSTRIES,TGHI, INC.,SAMSONITE,ACE CO. LTD

The global travel bag market was valued at $15,045 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $24,027 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector (including medical tourism) fosters the demand for various types of travel bags. The robust movement of business travelers, further fuels the requirement of travel bags especially backpacks and trolleys.

Rise in travel and tourism has intensified the demand for travel bags. Besides, increase in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and demand for innovative products such as polycarbonated luggage is further expected to impel the global travel bags market between 2017 and 2023.

Some of the key players of Travel Bag Market:

DELSEY SA.,VIP INDUSTRIES,TGHI, INC.,SAMSONITE,ACE CO. LTD.,U.S. LUGGAGE COMPANY,JIAXING BIANCA LUGGAGE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.,TRAVELPRO PRODUCTS, INC.,RIMOWA GMBH,KERING SA.

Increase in purchasing power of middle class households especially in the developing regions is anticipated to create more demand for premium and fashionable travel bags in the region. The advancement in technology such as development of smart luggage with GPS system tracker is also projected to expand the growth of overall market during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Based on material, the global travel bags market is bifurcated into hard side and soft side. The market is also divided by luggage type into duffle, trolley, and backpacks. The market is further sub-divided by different price range, which includes premium, medium range, and low range and by distribution channel into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores, and others. Based on region, the market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Travel Bag market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Travel Bag Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

