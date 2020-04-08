Veterinary Endoscopes Market Growth and Price Analysis 2020-2027: Olympus Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Veterinary Endoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application, Procedure, End User and Geography’. The global veterinary endoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 478.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global veterinary endoscopes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global the veterinary endoscopes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, procedures and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as capsule endoscopes, flexible endoscopes and rigid endoscopes. On the basis application the market is segmented as diagnostic and surgical. Based on the procedure the market is classified as bronchoscopy, cystoscopy, gastrointestinal, laparoscopy, otoscopy, and other procedure types. And on the basis of end user the market is divided into veterinary clinic, veterinary hospitals and other end users.

The market for veterinary endoscopes is expected to grow significantly due to factors such increasing pet animal’s population, growing training programs for endoscopic diagnosis and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases over the forecasted years. Also, the growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the veterinary endoscopes market include, Olympus Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Harvard Apparatus, Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd., Infiniti Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and Welch Allyn. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic strategies were conducted majorly and the strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering and position in the global veterinary endoscopes market.

Advantages of the capsule endoscopes such as easy administration, capturing of high resolution and 360 degree diagnostic images of the entire gastrointestinal tract enable a veterinary doctor to diagnose GI disease faster and efficiently. Also, various companies are entering the capsule endoscopes segment, for instance, a European company Infiniti Medical developed ALICAM, which is ambulatory light-based imaging (ALI) capsule endoscopy devices. The device helps to visualize the detailed diagnosis of pets during their normal day.

