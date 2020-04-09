Autotransfusion Devices Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like BD, Braile Biomedica, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, LivaNova PLC

The autotransfusion devices market is growing primarily to involvement of rare blood groups, rising number of transplant procedures, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the European region that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such as disadvantages of autotransfusion devices products, likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, need for reinfusion of blood and robust advancements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe autotransfusion devices market in the coming years.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

BD

Braile Biomedica

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Haemonetics Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic

Redax S.p.A.

SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG

Teleflex Incorporated

Zimmer Biomet

The autotransfusion process involves the reinfusion of the patient’s blood. Blood is collected from the peritoneal cavity or thorax region. The process can be carried out before surgery or during and after the surgery using the autotransfusion system. Medical procedures, like joint replacement, spinal surgeries, and cardiac, among others, require autotransfusion. It helps to reduce the risk of infection, and also it eliminates the problems and complications associated with the banking and administration of homologous donor blood. It helps to prevent the transmission of transfusion-related blood-borne diseases in patients.

In 2019, the accessories segment autotransfusion devices accounted for the largest market share in the European autotransfusion devices market. The prevalence of autologous blood transfusion in major orthopedic and cardiovascular will spur the demand for autotransfusion devices in Europe. Also, higher preference of people for autotransfusion technique over allogeneic due to higher chances of graft versus host disease-induced infection. This will also lead to the demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure with improved facilities in the hospitals. European nations are focusing on introducing advanced healthcare facilities and services to overcome critical health issues.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Autotransfusion Devices Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

