Bone Sonometers Market to 2027 – Hologic, Echolight, DMS, Osteocys, BeamMed, Medilink, Furuno Electric, General Electric, Swissray, Osteometer Meditech

Bone sonometers also known by the name of bone densitometry devices refers to medical equipment that measures bone loss due to various bone-related diseases. These devices are used to predict the risks of orthopedic diseases such as osteoporosis, fractures, arthritis and others. Moreover, these devices also helps to assess the structural and biomechanical properties of the bones that are responsible for the bone strength. Use of bone Sonometers is relatively safer than other densitometry techniques such as peripheral quantitative computed tomography, X-ray absorptiometry and others.

Safety, portability and efficacy offered by bone sonometers and increasing incidence of orthopedic diseases across the world is expected to fuel the growth of the bone sonometers market during the forecast period. Moreover, product innovation and development of medical device industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the bone sonometers market.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bone sonometers market based on technology, design, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bone sonometers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the bone sonometers market in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements as well as large number of product approvals in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the bone sonometers market during the forecast period, due to geriatric population and rising demand for diagnostic services in developing countries such as India.

