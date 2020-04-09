Cannabidiol Supplements Market Insights, Future Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

Cannabidiol is a chemical extracted from Cannabis sativa plant, also called as marijuana. There are around 80 chemicals, referred to as cannabinoids, recognized in the Cannabis sativa plant. Medicinal cannabidiol products are legal and hence are being included in food as dietary supplements. Cannabidiol is used to treat seizure disorder (epilepsy). It is also used for pain, anxiety, muscle disorder, Parkinson disease, Crohn disease, and many other medical conditions.

Cannabidiol supplements market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the legalization of cannabidiol as medicinal product, rising awareness about the uses of cannabidiol, and the growing demand of cannabidiol based pharmaceuticals. Moreover, increasing use of cannabidiol in cosmetics like skin care products.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008532/

List of companies are:

– FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

– GLOBAL CANNABINOIDS

– HEMPMEDS

– HEMP DEPOT

– PURE HEMP

– ENDOCA

– GENESEE NUTRITION

– MEDICAL MARIJUANA, INC

– ELIXINOL

– ISODIOL INTERNATIONAL INC

The global cannabidiol supplements market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, form, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as food and beverages, medicines and therapeutics, skincare products, and others. On basis of application the market is segmented into, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, parkinson disease, and others. Based on form, the market is segmented as capsules, oil, aerosol spray, edibles, tinctures, topicals, and others. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, drug stores, and others.

It provides overview and forecast of the global cannabidiol supplements market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cannabidiol supplements market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Cannabidiol Supplements Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Cannabidiol Supplements Market – By Application

1.3.3 Cannabidiol Supplements Market – By Form

1.3.4 Cannabidiol Supplements Market – By Distribution Channel

1.3.5 Cannabidiol Supplements Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CANNABIDIOL SUPPLEMENTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008532/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]