Catheter Securement Devices Market to 2027 – 3M, B. Braun, Baxter, BD, Medtronic, Centurion Medical, ConvaTech, M.C. Johnson, Merit Medical, Smiths

Catheter securement devices are designed to securely hold the catheters in place. The prevent backflow of liquids usually caused due to catheter movement or dislodgement. The catheter securement devices are needleless and designed to be cost-effective, safe and time-saving in nature. The catheter securement devices secures the catheter and leaves the insertion site visible for cleaning and monitoring.

Increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to fuel the growth of the catheter securement devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, product innovation and development of medical device industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the catheter securement devices market.

The Global catheter securement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into arterial securement devices, central venous catheter securement devices, peripheral securement devices, chest drainage tube securement devices, umbilical catheter securement devices, epidural securement devices, and all site devices. On the basis of application, the catheter securement devices market is segmented into cardiovascular procedures, respiratory procedures, gastric and oropharyngeal procedures, general surgery, urological procedures, radiology, and other applications. Based on end user, the catheter securement devices market is classified as hospitals, home healthcare providers, emergency clinics, and diagnostic centers.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global catheter securement devices market based on product, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The catheter securement devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

