Clinical Intelligence Market Report Overview by General Electric, NXGN Management, LLC (QSI Management, LLC), Allscripts, Cerner Corporation. | Forecast to 2027

Clinical Intelligence, also called clinical data analytics, is a combination of technologies comprising the use of data analysis to enhance healthcare delivery. The data is collected at the time of delivery of care into the information system and then evaluated to regulate the performance indicators, which affect the production of a healthcare organization. The increasing significance of software solutions in insurance claim processing and fraud detection. Moreover, a growing number of software companies involved in healthcare IT and EHR impacts market growth globally.

The clinical intelligence market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as higher adoption of clinical intelligence solutions in several countries, and constant variations in regulations. Moreover, rising applications of clinical intelligence and higher healthcare expenditure are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

Top Players:

General Electric

NXGN Management, LLC (QSI Management, LLC)

Allscripts

Cerner Corporation

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

McKesson Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Comprehend Systems, Inc.

The Global Clinical Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as population health management, retrospective performance measures & predictive analytics, clinical benchmarking, clinical decision support (CDSS) system, quality improvement, performance measurement systems, and others. Based on component, the market is segmented as software, hardware, and services. Based on application, the market is segmented as revenue cycle management (RCM) claims, supply chain, fraud, financial management, clinical, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global clinical intelligence market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The clinical intelligence market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting clinical intelligence market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the clinical intelligence market in these regions.

