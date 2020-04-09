COVID-19 Impact on Carpooling – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Carpooling market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Carpooling industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Carpooling production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Carpooling market include _ Uber, BlaBlaCar, Wunder Carpool, Karos, Carma, SPLT (Splitting Fares), Waze Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line), Via Transportation, Zimride by Enterprise, Scoop Technologies, Ola Share, SRide, Meru Carpool, Grab, Ryde, Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Carpooling industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Carpooling manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Carpooling industry.

Global Carpooling Market Segment By Type:

Online Carpooling Platforms, App-based Carpooling

Global Carpooling Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Carpooling industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carpooling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carpooling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carpooling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carpooling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carpooling market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Carpooling

1.1 Carpooling Market Overview

1.1.1 Carpooling Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Carpooling Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Carpooling Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Carpooling Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Carpooling Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Carpooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Carpooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Carpooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Carpooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Carpooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Carpooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Carpooling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Carpooling Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Carpooling Industry

1.7.1.1 Carpooling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Carpooling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Carpooling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Carpooling Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Carpooling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Carpooling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Carpooling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Online Carpooling Platforms

2.5 App-based Carpooling 3 Carpooling Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Carpooling Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carpooling Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carpooling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 For Business

3.5 For Individuals

3.6 For Schools, etc. 4 Global Carpooling Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Carpooling Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carpooling as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carpooling Market

4.4 Global Top Players Carpooling Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Carpooling Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Carpooling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Uber

5.1.1 Uber Profile

5.1.2 Uber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Uber Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Uber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Uber Recent Developments

5.2 BlaBlaCar

5.2.1 BlaBlaCar Profile

5.2.2 BlaBlaCar Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 BlaBlaCar Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 BlaBlaCar Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 BlaBlaCar Recent Developments

5.3 Wunder Carpool

5.5.1 Wunder Carpool Profile

5.3.2 Wunder Carpool Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Wunder Carpool Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Wunder Carpool Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Karos Recent Developments

5.4 Karos

5.4.1 Karos Profile

5.4.2 Karos Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Karos Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Karos Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Karos Recent Developments

5.5 Carma

5.5.1 Carma Profile

5.5.2 Carma Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Carma Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Carma Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Carma Recent Developments

5.6 SPLT (Splitting Fares)

5.6.1 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Profile

5.6.2 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 SPLT (Splitting Fares) Recent Developments

5.7 Waze Carpool

5.7.1 Waze Carpool Profile

5.7.2 Waze Carpool Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Waze Carpool Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Waze Carpool Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Waze Carpool Recent Developments

5.8 Shared Rides (Lyft Line)

5.8.1 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Profile

5.8.2 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Shared Rides (Lyft Line) Recent Developments

5.9 Via Transportation

5.9.1 Via Transportation Profile

5.9.2 Via Transportation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Via Transportation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Via Transportation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Via Transportation Recent Developments

5.10 Zimride by Enterprise

5.10.1 Zimride by Enterprise Profile

5.10.2 Zimride by Enterprise Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Zimride by Enterprise Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Zimride by Enterprise Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Zimride by Enterprise Recent Developments

5.11 Scoop Technologies

5.11.1 Scoop Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Scoop Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Scoop Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Scoop Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Scoop Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 Ola Share

5.12.1 Ola Share Profile

5.12.2 Ola Share Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Ola Share Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Ola Share Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Ola Share Recent Developments

5.13 SRide

5.13.1 SRide Profile

5.13.2 SRide Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 SRide Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 SRide Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 SRide Recent Developments

5.14 Meru Carpool

5.14.1 Meru Carpool Profile

5.14.2 Meru Carpool Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Meru Carpool Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Meru Carpool Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Meru Carpool Recent Developments

5.15 Grab

5.15.1 Grab Profile

5.15.2 Grab Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Grab Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Grab Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Grab Recent Developments

5.16 Ryde

5.16.1 Ryde Profile

5.16.2 Ryde Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Ryde Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Ryde Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Ryde Recent Developments

5.17 Didi Chuxing

5.17.1 Didi Chuxing Profile

5.17.2 Didi Chuxing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Didi Chuxing Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Didi Chuxing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Didi Chuxing Recent Developments

5.18 Dida Chuxing

5.18.1 Dida Chuxing Profile

5.18.2 Dida Chuxing Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Dida Chuxing Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Dida Chuxing Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Dida Chuxing Recent Developments 6 North America Carpooling by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Carpooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Carpooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Carpooling by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Carpooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Carpooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Carpooling by Players and by Application

8.1 China Carpooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Carpooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Carpooling by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Carpooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Carpooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Carpooling by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Carpooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Carpooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Carpooling by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Carpooling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Carpooling Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Carpooling Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

