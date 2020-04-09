COVID-19 Impact on Shipbuilding – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Shipbuilding market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Shipbuilding industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Shipbuilding production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Shipbuilding market include _ Hyundai, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, CSIC, Imabari Shipbuilding, Japan Marine United, CSSC, Samsung, Fincantieri, Oshima Shipbuilding, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, COSCO

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Shipbuilding industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Shipbuilding manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Shipbuilding industry.

Global Shipbuilding Market Segment By Type:

Bulkers, Tankers, Containers, Cruise and Ferry, Others, In 2019, Bulkers accounted for a major share of 34% in the global Shipbuilding market. And this product segment is poised to reach 61628 M USD by 2025 from 43371 M USD in 2019.

Global Shipbuilding Market Segment By Application:

2025, at a CAGR of 4.23% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Shipbuilding will be promising in the Goods Transportation field in the next couple of years.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Shipbuilding industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Shipbuilding Market Overview

1.1 Shipbuilding Product Overview

1.2 Shipbuilding Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bulkers

1.2.2 Tankers

1.2.3 Containers

1.2.4 Cruise and Ferry

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Shipbuilding Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Shipbuilding Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Shipbuilding Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Shipbuilding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Shipbuilding Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Shipbuilding Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Shipbuilding Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Shipbuilding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Shipbuilding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Shipbuilding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Shipbuilding Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Shipbuilding Industry

1.5.1.1 Shipbuilding Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Shipbuilding Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Shipbuilding Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Shipbuilding Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Shipbuilding Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Shipbuilding Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Shipbuilding Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Shipbuilding Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Shipbuilding Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Shipbuilding Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Shipbuilding Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Shipbuilding as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Shipbuilding Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Shipbuilding Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Shipbuilding Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Shipbuilding Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Shipbuilding Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Shipbuilding Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Shipbuilding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Shipbuilding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Shipbuilding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Shipbuilding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Shipbuilding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Shipbuilding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Shipbuilding by Application

4.1 Shipbuilding Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Transportation

4.1.2 Goods Transportation

4.2 Global Shipbuilding Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Shipbuilding Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Shipbuilding Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Shipbuilding Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Shipbuilding by Application

4.5.2 Europe Shipbuilding by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Shipbuilding by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding by Application 5 North America Shipbuilding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Shipbuilding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Shipbuilding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Shipbuilding Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Shipbuilding Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Shipbuilding Business

10.1 Hyundai

10.1.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

10.1.2 Hyundai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Hyundai Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Hyundai Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.1.5 Hyundai Recent Development

10.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

10.2.1 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Corporation Information

10.2.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Hyundai Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.2.5 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Recent Development

10.3 CSIC

10.3.1 CSIC Corporation Information

10.3.2 CSIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 CSIC Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CSIC Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.3.5 CSIC Recent Development

10.4 Imabari Shipbuilding

10.4.1 Imabari Shipbuilding Corporation Information

10.4.2 Imabari Shipbuilding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Imabari Shipbuilding Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Imabari Shipbuilding Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.4.5 Imabari Shipbuilding Recent Development

10.5 Japan Marine United

10.5.1 Japan Marine United Corporation Information

10.5.2 Japan Marine United Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Japan Marine United Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Japan Marine United Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.5.5 Japan Marine United Recent Development

10.6 CSSC

10.6.1 CSSC Corporation Information

10.6.2 CSSC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 CSSC Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CSSC Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.6.5 CSSC Recent Development

10.7 Samsung

10.7.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.7.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Samsung Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Samsung Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

10.8 Fincantieri

10.8.1 Fincantieri Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fincantieri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fincantieri Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fincantieri Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.8.5 Fincantieri Recent Development

10.9 Oshima Shipbuilding

10.9.1 Oshima Shipbuilding Corporation Information

10.9.2 Oshima Shipbuilding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Oshima Shipbuilding Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Oshima Shipbuilding Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.9.5 Oshima Shipbuilding Recent Development

10.10 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Shipbuilding Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Recent Development

10.11 COSCO

10.11.1 COSCO Corporation Information

10.11.2 COSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 COSCO Shipbuilding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 COSCO Shipbuilding Products Offered

10.11.5 COSCO Recent Development 11 Shipbuilding Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Shipbuilding Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Shipbuilding Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

