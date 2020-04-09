COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Tire – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19
Complete study of the global Specialty Tire market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Specialty Tire industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Specialty Tire production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Specialty Tire market include _ Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Titan, Pirelli, Continental, BKT, ATG, Yokohama, Trelleborg, Mitas, Chemchina, Triangle, Guizhou Tire, Xingyuan, Giti, Xugong, Linglong, Zhongce, Sumitomo, Cheng Shin, MRF, Kumho, Apollo, Nokian
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Specialty Tire industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Specialty Tire manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Specialty Tire industry.
Global Specialty Tire Market Segment By Type:
Radial Tires, Bias (Crossply) Tires
Global Specialty Tire Market Segment By Application:
Agricultural Vehicles, Engineering Vehicles, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Specialty Tire industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Specialty Tire market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Specialty Tire industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Specialty Tire market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty Tire market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty Tire market?
TOC
1 Specialty Tire Market Overview
1.1 Specialty Tire Product Overview
1.2 Specialty Tire Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Radial Tires
1.2.2 Bias (Crossply) Tires
1.3 Global Specialty Tire Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Specialty Tire Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Specialty Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Specialty Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Specialty Tire Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Specialty Tire Industry
1.5.1.1 Specialty Tire Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Specialty Tire Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Specialty Tire Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Specialty Tire Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Specialty Tire Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Specialty Tire Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Specialty Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Specialty Tire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Specialty Tire Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Specialty Tire Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Specialty Tire Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Specialty Tire as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Tire Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Specialty Tire Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Specialty Tire Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Specialty Tire Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Specialty Tire by Application
4.1 Specialty Tire Segment by Application
4.1.1 Agricultural Vehicles
4.1.2 Engineering Vehicles
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Specialty Tire Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Specialty Tire Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Specialty Tire Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Specialty Tire Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Specialty Tire by Application
4.5.2 Europe Specialty Tire by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Specialty Tire by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire by Application 5 North America Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Specialty Tire Business
10.1 Michelin
10.1.1 Michelin Corporation Information
10.1.2 Michelin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Michelin Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Michelin Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.1.5 Michelin Recent Development
10.2 Bridgestone
10.2.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information
10.2.2 Bridgestone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Bridgestone Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Michelin Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.2.5 Bridgestone Recent Development
10.3 Goodyear
10.3.1 Goodyear Corporation Information
10.3.2 Goodyear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Goodyear Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Goodyear Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.3.5 Goodyear Recent Development
10.4 Titan
10.4.1 Titan Corporation Information
10.4.2 Titan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Titan Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Titan Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.4.5 Titan Recent Development
10.5 Pirelli
10.5.1 Pirelli Corporation Information
10.5.2 Pirelli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Pirelli Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Pirelli Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.5.5 Pirelli Recent Development
10.6 Continental
10.6.1 Continental Corporation Information
10.6.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Continental Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Continental Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.6.5 Continental Recent Development
10.7 BKT
10.7.1 BKT Corporation Information
10.7.2 BKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 BKT Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 BKT Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.7.5 BKT Recent Development
10.8 ATG
10.8.1 ATG Corporation Information
10.8.2 ATG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 ATG Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 ATG Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.8.5 ATG Recent Development
10.9 Yokohama
10.9.1 Yokohama Corporation Information
10.9.2 Yokohama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Yokohama Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Yokohama Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.9.5 Yokohama Recent Development
10.10 Trelleborg
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Specialty Tire Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Trelleborg Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Trelleborg Recent Development
10.11 Mitas
10.11.1 Mitas Corporation Information
10.11.2 Mitas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Mitas Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Mitas Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.11.5 Mitas Recent Development
10.12 Chemchina
10.12.1 Chemchina Corporation Information
10.12.2 Chemchina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Chemchina Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Chemchina Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.12.5 Chemchina Recent Development
10.13 Triangle
10.13.1 Triangle Corporation Information
10.13.2 Triangle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Triangle Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Triangle Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.13.5 Triangle Recent Development
10.14 Guizhou Tire
10.14.1 Guizhou Tire Corporation Information
10.14.2 Guizhou Tire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Guizhou Tire Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Guizhou Tire Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.14.5 Guizhou Tire Recent Development
10.15 Xingyuan
10.15.1 Xingyuan Corporation Information
10.15.2 Xingyuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Xingyuan Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Xingyuan Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.15.5 Xingyuan Recent Development
10.16 Giti
10.16.1 Giti Corporation Information
10.16.2 Giti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Giti Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Giti Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.16.5 Giti Recent Development
10.17 Xugong
10.17.1 Xugong Corporation Information
10.17.2 Xugong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Xugong Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Xugong Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.17.5 Xugong Recent Development
10.18 Linglong
10.18.1 Linglong Corporation Information
10.18.2 Linglong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Linglong Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Linglong Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.18.5 Linglong Recent Development
10.19 Zhongce
10.19.1 Zhongce Corporation Information
10.19.2 Zhongce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Zhongce Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Zhongce Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.19.5 Zhongce Recent Development
10.20 Sumitomo
10.20.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information
10.20.2 Sumitomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Sumitomo Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Sumitomo Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.20.5 Sumitomo Recent Development
10.21 Cheng Shin
10.21.1 Cheng Shin Corporation Information
10.21.2 Cheng Shin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Cheng Shin Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Cheng Shin Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.21.5 Cheng Shin Recent Development
10.22 MRF
10.22.1 MRF Corporation Information
10.22.2 MRF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 MRF Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 MRF Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.22.5 MRF Recent Development
10.23 Kumho
10.23.1 Kumho Corporation Information
10.23.2 Kumho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.23.3 Kumho Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 Kumho Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.23.5 Kumho Recent Development
10.24 Apollo
10.24.1 Apollo Corporation Information
10.24.2 Apollo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.24.3 Apollo Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 Apollo Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.24.5 Apollo Recent Development
10.25 Nokian
10.25.1 Nokian Corporation Information
10.25.2 Nokian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.25.3 Nokian Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Nokian Specialty Tire Products Offered
10.25.5 Nokian Recent Development 11 Specialty Tire Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Specialty Tire Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Specialty Tire Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
