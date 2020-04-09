COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Tire – Identify Which Types of Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

Complete study of the global Specialty Tire market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Specialty Tire industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Specialty Tire production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Specialty Tire market include _ Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, Titan, Pirelli, Continental, BKT, ATG, Yokohama, Trelleborg, Mitas, Chemchina, Triangle, Guizhou Tire, Xingyuan, Giti, Xugong, Linglong, Zhongce, Sumitomo, Cheng Shin, MRF, Kumho, Apollo, Nokian

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Specialty Tire industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Specialty Tire manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Specialty Tire industry.

Global Specialty Tire Market Segment By Type:

Radial Tires, Bias (Crossply) Tires

Global Specialty Tire Market Segment By Application:

Agricultural Vehicles, Engineering Vehicles, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Specialty Tire industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Specialty Tire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Specialty Tire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Specialty Tire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty Tire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty Tire market?

TOC

1 Specialty Tire Market Overview

1.1 Specialty Tire Product Overview

1.2 Specialty Tire Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Radial Tires

1.2.2 Bias (Crossply) Tires

1.3 Global Specialty Tire Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Specialty Tire Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Specialty Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Specialty Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Specialty Tire Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Specialty Tire Industry

1.5.1.1 Specialty Tire Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Specialty Tire Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Specialty Tire Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Specialty Tire Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Specialty Tire Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Specialty Tire Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Specialty Tire Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Specialty Tire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Specialty Tire Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Specialty Tire Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Specialty Tire Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Specialty Tire as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Specialty Tire Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Specialty Tire Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Specialty Tire Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Specialty Tire Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Specialty Tire Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Specialty Tire by Application

4.1 Specialty Tire Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agricultural Vehicles

4.1.2 Engineering Vehicles

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Specialty Tire Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Specialty Tire Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Specialty Tire Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Specialty Tire Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Specialty Tire by Application

4.5.2 Europe Specialty Tire by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Specialty Tire by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire by Application 5 North America Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Specialty Tire Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Specialty Tire Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Specialty Tire Business

10.1 Michelin

10.1.1 Michelin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Michelin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Michelin Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Michelin Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.1.5 Michelin Recent Development

10.2 Bridgestone

10.2.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bridgestone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bridgestone Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Michelin Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.2.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

10.3 Goodyear

10.3.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

10.3.2 Goodyear Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Goodyear Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Goodyear Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.3.5 Goodyear Recent Development

10.4 Titan

10.4.1 Titan Corporation Information

10.4.2 Titan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Titan Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Titan Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.4.5 Titan Recent Development

10.5 Pirelli

10.5.1 Pirelli Corporation Information

10.5.2 Pirelli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Pirelli Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Pirelli Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.5.5 Pirelli Recent Development

10.6 Continental

10.6.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.6.2 Continental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Continental Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Continental Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.6.5 Continental Recent Development

10.7 BKT

10.7.1 BKT Corporation Information

10.7.2 BKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 BKT Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BKT Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.7.5 BKT Recent Development

10.8 ATG

10.8.1 ATG Corporation Information

10.8.2 ATG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ATG Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ATG Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.8.5 ATG Recent Development

10.9 Yokohama

10.9.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

10.9.2 Yokohama Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Yokohama Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Yokohama Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.9.5 Yokohama Recent Development

10.10 Trelleborg

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Specialty Tire Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Trelleborg Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

10.11 Mitas

10.11.1 Mitas Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mitas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Mitas Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mitas Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.11.5 Mitas Recent Development

10.12 Chemchina

10.12.1 Chemchina Corporation Information

10.12.2 Chemchina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Chemchina Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Chemchina Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.12.5 Chemchina Recent Development

10.13 Triangle

10.13.1 Triangle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Triangle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Triangle Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Triangle Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.13.5 Triangle Recent Development

10.14 Guizhou Tire

10.14.1 Guizhou Tire Corporation Information

10.14.2 Guizhou Tire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Guizhou Tire Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Guizhou Tire Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.14.5 Guizhou Tire Recent Development

10.15 Xingyuan

10.15.1 Xingyuan Corporation Information

10.15.2 Xingyuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Xingyuan Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Xingyuan Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.15.5 Xingyuan Recent Development

10.16 Giti

10.16.1 Giti Corporation Information

10.16.2 Giti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Giti Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Giti Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.16.5 Giti Recent Development

10.17 Xugong

10.17.1 Xugong Corporation Information

10.17.2 Xugong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Xugong Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Xugong Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.17.5 Xugong Recent Development

10.18 Linglong

10.18.1 Linglong Corporation Information

10.18.2 Linglong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Linglong Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Linglong Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.18.5 Linglong Recent Development

10.19 Zhongce

10.19.1 Zhongce Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zhongce Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Zhongce Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Zhongce Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.19.5 Zhongce Recent Development

10.20 Sumitomo

10.20.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sumitomo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Sumitomo Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Sumitomo Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.20.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

10.21 Cheng Shin

10.21.1 Cheng Shin Corporation Information

10.21.2 Cheng Shin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Cheng Shin Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Cheng Shin Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.21.5 Cheng Shin Recent Development

10.22 MRF

10.22.1 MRF Corporation Information

10.22.2 MRF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 MRF Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 MRF Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.22.5 MRF Recent Development

10.23 Kumho

10.23.1 Kumho Corporation Information

10.23.2 Kumho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Kumho Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Kumho Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.23.5 Kumho Recent Development

10.24 Apollo

10.24.1 Apollo Corporation Information

10.24.2 Apollo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Apollo Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Apollo Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.24.5 Apollo Recent Development

10.25 Nokian

10.25.1 Nokian Corporation Information

10.25.2 Nokian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Nokian Specialty Tire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Nokian Specialty Tire Products Offered

10.25.5 Nokian Recent Development 11 Specialty Tire Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Specialty Tire Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Specialty Tire Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

