Crypto ATM Market Comprehensive Study, Growth Prediction, Key Opportunities by 2025 | Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Bitaccess, Covault

Global Crypto ATM Market valued approximately USD 5.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 59.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising number of investors, growing awareness for the crypto coins among the consumers and increasing installations of crypto ATMs in restaurants, train stations, factories, general stores, and gas stations are the major factors which are driving the growth of the crypto ATM market. However, the huge amount of brokerage or transaction charges, legal expenses, high cost of hardware, location rent and some other factors, resulting in additional expenses are the restrains to the market growth. Crypto ATMs are the easiest ways to buy cryptocurrencies.

The regional analysis of Global Crypto ATM Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Bitaccess, Covault, Coinsource, Bitxatm, Coinme, Orderbob, Rusbit, Skyhook, RusBit, BBFPro, BTC facil, Bytefederal, Shitcoins Club and so on.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

– One Way

– Two Way

By Hardware:

– Display

– Printer

– QR Scanner

– Others

