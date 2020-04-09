Distributed Control Systems Market Structure Analysis for the Period (2020-2027)

The distributed control systems market was valued at US$ 2,045.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to account for US$ 3,897.0 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Progression of power and energy sector as a result of the increasing population favors the growth of the distributed control systems market during the forecast period. Further, major wind and solar power plants are being created, adding to the development of the market in the future. The distributed control systems market is supposed to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to rising demand in power and energy sectors and emerging open source DCS solutions. Cost and time-effectiveness associated with DCS is yet another factor impelling market growth. However, stagnant growth in the oil and gas industries may impede the growth of the distributed control systems market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, improving industrial infrastructure in developing nations is likely to garner significant opportunities for the key players operating in the distributed control systems market in the coming years. The global distributed control system market is segmented based on five strategic geographies, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The most dominant region accounts for Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. The dominance of Asia Pacific attributes to significant demand for power supply, which has led to rise in number of power plants and power generating companies which invests substantial amounts towards DCS

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006986/

Distributed Control Systems Market – Company Profiles ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Novatech, LLC

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Lucrative Regional Distributed Control Systems Market

Market Insights

Increasing Demand of Electricity

With increasing industrialization and economic development, the demand for electricity is growing as an impressive pace. Electricity is one of the fastest growing source of energy worldwide and during the forecast period it is expected to dominate the overall energy demand worldwide. Power sector is one of the most promising sector, especially in developing and underdeveloped regions. It is attracting more investments than oil and gas sectors, majorly due to power infrastructure development, up gradation of ageing infrastructure, changing energy requirements, clean energy initiatives, and urbanization.

The North American electricity growth in the coming few years will mainly come from the developments happening in the developing regions and this will drive the demand for higher power generation. This demand will be driven by rapid economic development, industrialization, population growth, and government support for electrification. In addition to this, the growing demand for cooling & heating applications in both residential and industrial sectors is another factor driving the electricity demand worldwide. All these above factors are expected to drive the North American electricity demand and in turn the demand for installations of DCS, thereby, throttle the distributed control systems market.

Components Insights

DCS is a specially designed control system for a plant with many control loops and is used to improve reliability and performance. The three major components of the DCS include hardware, software, and services. DCS consists of various hardware components such as I/O interfaces, power supply, server, remote workstations, and relays, among others. Companies such as Rockwell and Siemens offer hardware components. The software component helps in configuring and programming different functions. The service component deals with the maintenance and service such as repair, spare parts, training & technical support to upgrades and evolution to keep the production running. For instance, ABB is one of the major companies that offer service for the complete lifecycle that helps in improving efficiency, optimizing the production.

Industry Vertical Insights

The distributed control system market on the basis of industry vertical is segmented into power generation, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, chemicals, and others. Each industry needs automation in their own perspective to ensure proper flow of activities with minimal human error and costs. Oil & gas segment dominated the distributed control systems market, while the pharmaceutical segment is expected create lucrative business opportunities for companies operating in distributed control systems market.

Europe Distributed Control Systems Market by Industry Vertical

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition and product launch are the strategies commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is mostly observed in North America and Europe. The players present in the distributed control systems market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Distributed Control Systems Market – By Components

Hardware

Software

Services



Distributed Control Systems Market – By Industry Vertical

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Others



Distributed Control Systems Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006986/

Reason To Buy :

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the distributed control system market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.