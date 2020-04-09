Electroceutical Devices Market to 2027 – Cochlear, Sonova, Abbott, Advanced Bionics, Boston Scientific, electroCore, Biotronik, ReShape, LivaNova, Medtronic

Electroceutical devices are a special class of medical devices that are used to treat various ailments with the help of electric impulse. Electroceuticals is a relatively new class of therapeutic agents that targets and acts upon the neural circuits of organs. The electroceutical therapy includes mapping of neural circuitry and delivering electrical impulses to these specific targets via an implantable or non-implantable device. Rising number of chronic diseases leading to adoption of innovative and new therapeutic devices as well as technological advancements in electroceutical technology is expected to fuel the growth of the electroceutical devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of inorganic strategies such as collaborations and merger-acquisitions among the ecosystem players are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the electroceutical devices market.

The “Global Electroceutical Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product type, modality, end user, and geography. The global electroceutical devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electroceutical devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global electroceutical devices market based on product type, modality, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electroceutical devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the electroceutical devices market in the coming years, owing to the technological advancements as well as large number of product approvals with respect to electroceutical devices. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the electroceutical devices market during the forecast period, due to increasing advent of medical tourism and improving healthcare infrastructure investing significantly in the development of innovative therapeutic and medical devices.

