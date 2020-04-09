Emerging Demand for Gesture Recognition Market Technology in Fields of Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare and Gaming is driving the Market Growth

The new gesture recognition technologies facilitate users to control a variety of devices such as computers, mobile handsets, navigation devices and laptops through motions as input commands, increasing the convenience level of the user. Human gestures are read by a camera or through special gloves. The rise in the use of gesture recognition technologies in fields of automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, gaming and automation is driving the market growth. Consumer electronics covers the largest share in the global gesture recognition market. Emerging technologies such as image sensors, ultrasonic, interactive, 3D technologies, displays capacitive sensors, infrared and electric field are broadly used in several consumer electronic devices for human gestures detection and are anticipated to drive the market in near future. Particularly, gesture tracking and 3G technologies is seeking high share in the market. Furthermore, healthcare and automotive applications are expected to emerge as highly potential markets for gesture recognition. Also, benefits such as easy interface, portability, high accuracy and speed are anticipated to bring technological changes in tablets and smartphones.

The high cost of deployment and development of gesture recognition systems, the expensive gesture recognition technology empowered devices and the deficiency of standardization in the observation and development of technical standards are the factors that can restrain the growth of the gesture recognition global market. Currently North American region is dominating the global market for gesture recognition due to the growing concerns towards national safety and the regulatory-driven actions and initiatives taken by the government have facilitated the large market size of the gesture recognition market in this region followed by Asia Pacific region owing to economic development, rise in demand for consumer electronics & entertainment, and emerging demand for intuitive user interfaces in industrial, automotive and medical electronics.

Intel Corporation, Google Inc., OMRON Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cognitec Systems GmbH, GestureTek, Inc., CongiVue, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Elliptic Laboratories AS, SoftKinetic SA , Qualcomm Inc., eyeSight Technologies , Gesture Technologies are some of the key markets players operating in the global gesture recognition market.

