Employee Monitoring Solution Market Opportunity, Demand, Growth, Trends, Significant, Technology, Share, Sales Revenue and Global Forecast to 2027

Employee Monitoring Solution Market Overview:

The global employee monitoring solution market was valued US$ 724.81 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,322.42 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 7.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global employee monitoring solution market is heavily fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of companies operating in the market. Furthermore, the strong presence of regional market players with limited geographic focus and notable customer based within the local market has further boosted the overall competitiveness existing in the market.

The “Global Employee Monitoring Solution Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Employee Monitoring Solution Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, workflow, technology, application, end user and geography. The global Employee Monitoring Solution Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Employee Monitoring Solution Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Mitigation of inside threats and prevention of enterprise resource exploitation:

Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks. Thus, developing technologies offer promise in recovering waste heat more efficiently rather than traditional.

Employee Monitoring Solution Market – Offering Insights:

The global employee monitoring solution market, by offering, has been segmented into solutions and services. The growing focus of the organizations toward driving efficiencies of workforce and increasing demand for better management of the same is a primary factor driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market. Several enterprises around the globe have implemented employee monitoring solutions, while the remaining are planning to implement the same in the coming years.

Market Key Players:

Awareness Technologies Inc.

Birch Grove Software, Inc.

EfficientLab, LLC

FairTrak

iMonitor Software, Inc.

Netsoft Holdings, LLC (Hubstaff)

Atom Security Inc. (StaffCop)

SentryPC

Teramind, Inc.

Veriato. Inc.

Makret Regional Analysis:

The exclusive report on Employee Monitoring Solution Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Employee Monitoring Solution Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Employee Monitoring Solution Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

