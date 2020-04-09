Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2020 Structure Along with Size, Future Trends and Leading Players

According to new market research titled ‘Enteral Feeding Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Material, Age Group, Application, and End User.’ The global enteral feeding devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,034.42 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,359.06 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral feeding devices market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

Over the past few decades, Research and development (R&D) in pre and post nutrition for various treatments is growing across the globe due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Enteral or tube feeding include an exceptional liquid mixture food that’s broken down in the stomach and small intestine and further absorbed by the bowels. These mixtures comprise appropriate amounts of carbohydrates, proteins, amino acids, vitamins, fats, minerals, and other vital nutrients. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is likely to increase the prescribed consumption of enteral nutrition across the globe.

The physicians adopt enteral feeding procedure in case of indications such as swallowing disorders, stroke or head injury, head and neck cancer, GI malabsorption, and others. During various indications such as cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society in 2020, it is estimated to report about 333,680 new cases of cancer-related to the digestive system in the US as the enteral feeding products and services are applicable to administer nutrition to the patients. Thus, the increasing prevalence and incidences of chronic diseases pose several opportunities for the enteral feeding device market to grow during the forecast period.

The global enteral feeding devices market, based on material, has been segmented into polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyurethane and silicone. In 2018, the polyvinylchloride (PVC) segment held the largest share of the market. However, the polyurethane segment is expected to register the significant growth during the forecast period due to the long term use of the enteral feeding tubes, also the tubes have a broad diameter, which reduces the risk of food or liquid getting blocked in the pipe.

The enteral feeding devices market majorly consists of players such as Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Danone SA, Moog Inc., and Owens & Minor, Inc. among others. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, which have helped the companies to improve and strengthen their position and the customer base in the market. For instance, in July 2017, Cardinal Health acquired the patient recovery business of Medtronic, which comprises of services and products for patient care, deep vein thrombosis, and nutritional insufficiency.

