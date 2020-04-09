Europe Clear Aligners Market : In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors Upto 2027

The Europe Clear Aligners market is expected to reach US$ 2,359.44 Mn in 2027 from US$ 585.56 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the Clear Aligners market is driven by factors such as the growing number of people with dental problems in Europe and growing dental cosmetic industry. Whereas, high expenses associated with clear aligners dental industry is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Dental and oral conditions affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, and disfigurement. Dental diseases include dental caries, periodontal disease, oral cancer, and others. The prevalence of dental conditions is increasing across the European region, such as overbites, crooked teeth, underbites, crossbites, teeth overcrowding, spaces between teeth, and the treatment of temporomandibular disorders (TMD). Other factors contributing to the increase in dental problems include periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009261/

Companies Mentioned

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher

Institut Straumann AG

3M

Henry Schein, Inc.

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

DynaFlex

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH

As per WHO, 20-90% of the children aged six years suffer from dental caries. It also mentioned that 5-20% of the middle-aged adults (35–44 years), and 40% of old aged people suffer from periodontal disease. Additionally, as per the study “Global distribution of malocclusion traits: A systematic review” published in Dental Press Journal of Orthodontics in 2019, posterior crossbite a type of malocclusion was more prevalent in permanent dentition in Europe. The study also mentioned that Europe showed the highest prevalence of Class II and posterior crossbite (33.51% and 13.8%, respectively), and the lowest prevalence of Class I.

Furthermore, elderly people are more likely to have teeth disorders than younger people, and the effect of dental diseases on quality of life is particularly serious in this population. With an increase in the number of an aging population, the prevalence of dental disorders has also increased. Therefore, these factors are likely to influence the growth of clear aligners market during the forecast period.

The market for clear aligners in Germany is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. In Germany, the growth factors for market growth are modern technologies and advances in dental hygiene. Concerns about the appearance of teeth, increasing awareness for clean and healthy teeth, and the growing popularity of facial aesthetics are also driving the market growth in Germany.

Rest of Europe Clear Aligners market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)

EUROPE CLEAR ALIGNERS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Polyurethane Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Poly-vinyl Chloride (PVC)

By Distribution Channels

Direct Sales

Laboratories

Others

By End User

Adults

Teenager

By Country

France

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009261/

Reason To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the clear aligners market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe clear aligners market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth Europe market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.