Food Service Packaging Market Demand is Increasing Rapidly in Recent Years like Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Dow, DS Smith PLC

The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Europe region. Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more. Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper & plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging. The food packaging industry is transforming at a constant rate, driven by changing packaging technology, disposal regulations, and market acceptability. To ensure the safety of individuals, food packaging plays an essential role, as a material used for packing diversified food items needs to be hygienic for the health of the consumers. With endless practices of developing packaging solutions, risks associated with food packaging design are low and is reducing due to practices such as ISO 22000 mandates, and audit schemes. The adoption of risk assessments on all the raw materials and packaging materials assist in ensuring safety in the food packaging design. The design of food packaging continues to transform with substantial scientific and technological progress, to extend the shelf life of the product and make it safer for the consumers as well.

Some of the players present in the Europe food service packaging market are Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Dow Inc., DS Smith PLC, Huhtam?ki Oyj., Reynolds Group Holding, Sealed Air Corporation, and WestRock Company amongst the others.

Europe food service packaging market is segmented based on packaging type as flexible and rigid. The rigid packaging type holds the largest share in the Europe food service packaging market. The rigid packaging consists of cans, bottles, jars, ampules, plastic pots, aerosol containers, tins, trays, cups, bowls and aluminum bottles which are used to pack and store different food and beverage items. These container gives physical protection to the food which is not offered by flexible packaging. These containers are robust in nature due to amount of material utilized for their production. The rigid containers provide airtight hermetic seal which helps in preserving the food item from contamination. However, they are expensive than flexible packaging. The rigid packaging includes, glass, metal, wooden containers, paperboard, pottery pots and jars, and plastic bottles, jars, tubes.

The overall Europe food service packaging market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe food service packaging market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe food service packaging market.

