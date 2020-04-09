Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Key Insights, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, And Growth Forecast To 2027

“Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market” study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The healthcare fraud analytics Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising number of healthcare fraudulent cases across the globe and growing health insurance industry are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, growing hospital industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The global healthcare fraud analytics Market, based on the application, is segmented into insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. The insurance claims review segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing number of health insurance frauds. In the year 2018, DFS’s Insurance Frauds Bureau, headquartered in New York City, reported 16,184 suspected healthcare insurance frauds which included 14,459 no-fault reports, 1,562 accident and health insurance reports, and 163 disability insurance reports. Furthermore, based on mode of delivery, the market is segmented into on-premise delivery models, and on-demand delivery models. The application segment is segmented into insurance claims review, pharmacy billing misuse, payment integrity, and other applications. The end user segment is segmented into government agencies, private insurance payers, third-party service providers, and employers.

The report “Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Healthcare Fraud Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Companies Mentioned:

Conduent Inc.

DXC Technology

Scioinspire, Corp.

FICO

Optum, Inc.

SAS Institute

Pondera Solutions

Lexisnexis Risk Solutions

Whitehatai

Cotiviti, Inc.

