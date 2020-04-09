Healthcare Gamification Market to 2027 – Fitbit, Ayogo, hubbub, Microsoft, Bunchball, EveryMove, Akili, JawBone, MANGO HEALTH, Nike

Gamification includes applying game design techniques, game styles, game mechanics or non-game applications as a channel to incorporate healthy behaviors and thereby potentially transform patient outcomes. Gamified apps, therapies and devices are gradually appearing in the field of healthcare that helps to make easy behavior changes in better and fun way. Gamification procedures in healthcare industry is still at experimental stage and majorly applied to health and wellness as an educational and training tool to encourage people for taking actions leading to health benefits.

Rising adoption of digital tools by patients and increasing digitalization in healthcare is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period. Additionally, demographic shift towards millennial that are conscious regarding personal health and significantly dependent on wearable devices for fitness tracking are further expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, product innovation and development of medical device industry as well as increasing usage of mobile smartphones are likely to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the healthcare gamification market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00007434

The Global healthcare gamification market is segmented on the basis of game type, application, and end user. Based on game type, the market is segmented into casual games, serious games and exercise games. On the basis of application, the healthcare gamification market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, physical therapy and others. Based on end user, the healthcare gamification market is classified as enterprise-based users and consumer-based users.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare gamification market based on product type, modality, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare gamification market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00007434

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider